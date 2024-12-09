Lush Experiences Continues to Expand and Innovate with the Addition of Bespoke Air Group to its Industry Leading Roster

"After speaking with Lush's two owners, Brad, and Giuseppe, I was sold. I felt a degree of trust. Between their reputation, their team and the principals, I'm very confident this will be a long-term, enjoyable, as well as profitable relationship," said Howard Gelfand, CEO, Bespoke Air Group. Post this

In the world of bespoke travel, choosing the right private jet provider helps elevate the entire client experience to unparalleled heights. It's often said that great vacations begin and end with an exceptional flight experience that both sets the tone and puts a closing button to the perfect trip. That's what Bespoke Air Group consistently delivers.

"After speaking with many companies in this space, we've decided to partner with Lush Experiences. Since the majority of our business comes from travel advisors, after speaking with quite a few of them, Lush's reputation is impeccable." said Howard Gelfand, CEO of Bespoke Air Group. "For me to have a successful business relationship, I need to enjoy working with my partners and vendors. It's, not just focusing on the profitability of the relationship. After speaking with the two owners of the company, Brad, and Giuseppe, I was sold. Not only did I enjoy speaking with them, but I also felt a degree of trust, that I hadn't felt previously. Between their reputation, their team and the principals of the company, I'm very confident this will be a long-term, enjoyable, as well as profitable relationship"

Here's why Bespoke Air Group stands out from the rest:

Why Bespoke Air Group?

Fleet Diversity: Working with partners/operators that only maintain fleets, ensures back-up aircraft and 2 pilots on every flight. Having access to all aircraft types ensures the best suited jet for each trip.

End-to-End Service: From pre-flight arrangements to post-arrival care, true luxury lies in the attention to every detail.

Funds on Account: Bespoke's aircraft partners/operators don't have to send invoices and wait for payment before your clients can take off. Keeping funds on account with all major partners/operators, keeps them very enthused to always provide the best suited jet with the strongest pricing possible.

25 Years of Experience: The founder of Bespoke has been a private jet client for most of his life and has learned from experience how to be a "fixer" of the controllable issues private flier's encounter.

Uncompromising Safety Standards: Bespoke adheres to the highest safety protocols, ensuring peace of mind for every journey. All Bespoke partners/operators are Wyverncertified/ Argus rated.

Unparalleled Luxury: Thoughtfully designed aircraft interiors with state-of-the-art amenities offer clients the ultimate in comfort and elegance.

Global Reach: Access to an extensive fleet and global networking make even the most remote destinations accessible.

Personalized Service: A dedicated concierge team is on hand 24/7 to tend to any requests or needs at any time, from in-flight dining to special requests, ground transportation, ensuring a seamless, stress free experience for passengers and partners alike.

Competitive Pricing Without Compromising Quality: Keeping funds on account with partners/operators worldwide, and having our volume combined with several companies we work closely with, ensures Bespoke always delivers the strongest options on the market.

Experience working with Travel Advisors: 70% of Bespoke's revenue comes from working with luxury travel advisors, having them very familiar with the industry, as well as being aggressive and flexible with compensation for their luxury travel advisors and referral partners.

"Staying ahead of the travel industry curve by integrating services that align for our members and travel advisors help protect our reputation and keep us in a position of attracting highly sought clients like Bespoke," said Lush Co-Founder and CEO Brad Beaty. "We knew from our first meeting that the synergies between Bespoke and our business objectives would serve our current and future clients well. At the same time, the relationship provides us with a service offering that most if not all other representation groups simply cannot match," said Co-Founder and COO Giuseppe DiPalma.

As an introduction and only for travel advisors being introduced by any of the team at Lush Experiences, Bespoke Air Group is offering a complimentary $250 catering credit, and a $200 gift card for advisors to enjoy however you wish. "We would love to help advisors explore how Bespoke Air Group can complement their offerings and elevate their clients' journeys," said Brad.

For more information about the new endeavor and to speak with any principals, please contact Shep Doniger at 561-637-5750 or [email protected]

