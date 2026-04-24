Lush Windows & Doors Sets New Standard in Metro Vancouver with Industry-Leading Warranty and Energy-Efficient Products

"Our goal is simple—install products that last and stand behind them completely," said a company spokesperson. "Homeowners deserve confidence that their investment is protected for years to come." Post this

Industry-Leading Lifetime Warranty for Peace of Mind

One of the company's strongest differentiators is its comprehensive lifetime warranty, covering both products and installation. This commitment reflects Lush's belief that window and door replacement should be a one-time investment for homeowners.

"Our goal is simple—install products that last and stand behind them completely," said a company spokesperson. "Homeowners deserve confidence that their investment is protected for years to come."

Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors Designed for Canadian Homes

Lush Windows & Doors offers ENERGY STAR® certified windows and doors that meet or exceed Canadian efficiency standards, helping homeowners reduce heat loss, lower energy bills, and improve year-round comfort.

Their product lineup includes:

Double and triple-pane windows for superior insulation

Durable vinyl and custom window options

High-performance patio and entry doors

All products are designed and manufactured in Canada to perform in Canada's climate while reducing environmental impact and improving home efficiency.

A Trusted Name in Metro Vancouver

As a Canadian family-owned company, Lush Windows & Doors has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, professional installation, and exceptional customer service. Their products are engineered for durability, security, and modern design—ensuring both aesthetic appeal and long-term performance.

With strong customer reviews and ongoing support after installation, the company continues to earn the trust of homeowners throughout the region.

About Lush Windows & Doors

Lush Windows & Doors is a leading window and door installation company serving Metro Vancouver. The company specializes in energy-efficient, Canadian-made windows and doors, offering expert installation, customizable designs, and industry-leading warranties to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.

Many homeowners are currently eligible for valuable government rebates, though awareness of these programs remains limited. Lush Windows & Doors is fully licensed and qualified to complete rebate-eligible window and door upgrades and has already helped dozens of families to take advantage of these opportunities.

Media Contact

Lush Windows & Doors

Anna G.

Phone: 604-655-3727

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://lushwindows.ca

SOURCE Lush Windows & Doors