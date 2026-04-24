Lush Windows & Doors Sets New Standard in Metro Vancouver with Industry-Leading Warranty and Energy-Efficient Products

Lush Windows & Doors announces its industry-leading lifetime warranty and ENERGY STAR® certified products for Metro Vancouver homeowners. The company continues to stand out with Canadian-made, energy-efficient window and door solutions designed for long-term performance, comfort, and reliability.
COQUITLAM, BC, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lush Windows & Doors, a trusted provider of premium window and door installations in Metro Vancouver, is raising the bar for homeowners with its industry-leading warranty and high-performance energy-efficient products.
As demand grows for durable, energy-saving home upgrades, Lush Windows & Doors continues to stand out by delivering long-term value, superior product performance, and customer-focused service.
Industry-Leading Lifetime Warranty for Peace of Mind
One of the company's strongest differentiators is its comprehensive lifetime warranty, covering both products and installation. This commitment reflects Lush's belief that window and door replacement should be a one-time investment for homeowners.
"Our goal is simple—install products that last and stand behind them completely," said a company spokesperson. "Homeowners deserve confidence that their investment is protected for years to come."
Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors Designed for Canadian Homes
Lush Windows & Doors offers ENERGY STAR® certified windows and doors that meet or exceed Canadian efficiency standards, helping homeowners reduce heat loss, lower energy bills, and improve year-round comfort.
Their product lineup includes:
- Double and triple-pane windows for superior insulation
- Durable vinyl and custom window options
- High-performance patio and entry doors
All products are designed and manufactured in Canada to perform in Canada's climate while reducing environmental impact and improving home efficiency.
A Trusted Name in Metro Vancouver
As a Canadian family-owned company, Lush Windows & Doors has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, professional installation, and exceptional customer service. Their products are engineered for durability, security, and modern design—ensuring both aesthetic appeal and long-term performance.
With strong customer reviews and ongoing support after installation, the company continues to earn the trust of homeowners throughout the region.
About Lush Windows & Doors
Lush Windows & Doors is a leading window and door installation company serving Metro Vancouver. The company specializes in energy-efficient, Canadian-made windows and doors, offering expert installation, customizable designs, and industry-leading warranties to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.
Many homeowners are currently eligible for valuable government rebates, though awareness of these programs remains limited. Lush Windows & Doors is fully licensed and qualified to complete rebate-eligible window and door upgrades and has already helped dozens of families to take advantage of these opportunities.
Media Contact
Lush Windows & Doors
Anna G.
Phone: 604-655-3727
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://lushwindows.ca
SOURCE Lush Windows & Doors
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