Lutco Engineering Group Drives 10x Lifespan Increase for Medical Patient Lift OEM

Lutco's engineering team engaged in a deep-dive analysis of the application, identifying the root cause as "skidding." This phenomenon occurs when rapid acceleration and frequent direction reversals cause rolling elements to slide rather than roll, creating localized heat and surface spalling.

"In high-stakes environments, we don't just provide a part; we provide a technical solution to fit whatever challenge they may be facing," said Dug Stowe, president of Lutco. "By leveraging our vertical integration—specifically our in-house heat treating and precision stamping—our engineers were able to fine-tune material hardness and raceway geometry to these specific, dynamic loads. It's something that sets us apart from your everyday component shop."

The Lutco engineering solution focused on three proprietary optimizations:

Refined Raceway Geometry: Custom-designed to promote uniform load distribution and eliminate skidding-related stress.

In-House Heat Treating: Precise metallurgical adjustment to maximize fatigue resistance for this specific application.

Material Science Integration: Selection of alloys specifically capable of withstanding extreme reversing loads.

Following implementation of the custom-engineered design, the customer reported that the solution exceeded 10,000 lift cycles during internal validation testing—a tenfold improvement over the previous incumbent design. Crucially, Lutco's team engineered this as a "drop-in replacement," holding the same footprint and allowing the OEM to resolve the field issue immediately without a costly redesign of the entire lift assembly.

This success underscores the Lutco Engineering Group's capability to solve complex friction and wear challenges through collaborative design and total domestic manufacturing control. For more information on Lutco's custom engineering capabilities or to read the full case study, visit www.lutco.com.

About Lutco

Lutco, Inc. is a premier global manufacturer of semi-precision bearings, metal stampings, machined parts, and housed bearing assemblies. Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Lutco combines state-of-the-art technology with a workforce boasting an average of 20+ years of technical expertise. By bridging the gap between custom engineering and cost-effective production, Lutco serves as a critical partner to OEMs worldwide, delivering innovative component solutions that drive system performance across diversified global markets.

