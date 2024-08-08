Lutco Unveils Groundbreaking 800-Ton Stamping Press, Elevating Northeast Metal Stamping Capabilities

"We're saying a resounding 'yes' to new challenges and 'no' to missed opportunities. We want everyone to know that Lutco is not just keeping pace; we're setting the pace." Post this

The new Minster E2-800 Heavy Stamper boasts a bed size of 109" by 54" and is equipped with cutting-edge controls for optimized productivity. Additional features and upgrades include:

Material strips up to 31" wide and ¼" thick (at that width)

Large tooling, accommodating die sets up to 50"x104"

Increased capacity for bigger and more complex compound and progressive tooling

Enhanced productivity with multi-up tooling, enabling simultaneous production of multiple parts per stroke

Capability to feed longer single parts and process higher stock thicknesses up to ⅜"

These features make it one of the largest and most advanced presses in the Northeastern United States, enabling Lutco to offer larger and more complex components efficiently.

This investment was strategically made in response to evolving customer needs, enhancing Lutco's ability to undertake previously impossible projects. "Our new press increases our production capacity significantly and allows us to embrace projects requiring larger, thicker, and more varied materials," explained Bob Santoro, Lutco's National Sales Manager. "It is a game-changer in how we respond to the complex needs of our clients."

Material Versatility and Advanced Engineering

Lutco's new press can process a wide variety of raw materials, including carbon steels, aluminum, stainless steel, HSLA, galvalume, Chromium-Vanadium steel (AISI 6150), and galvanized steel. Lutco's engineering team expertly utilizes compound and progressive dies, along with secondary operations, depending on volume to optimize cost-effectiveness for customers.

The press features a state-of-the-art control package that streamlines operations, reduces setup times, and increases productivity. This technological advancement is pivotal in maintaining Lutco's industry leadership by setting new standards for operational efficiency.

A Future Focused on Growth and Innovation

Company president Dug Stowe emphasized the strategic vision behind the acquisition: "As we unveil our new 800-ton Minster Heavy Stamper, we usher in a new era of possibilities for our clients and partners across the Northeast and beyond. This reflects our unwavering commitment to meeting the complex demands of modern manufacturing and delivering unmatched value and quality to those we serve. With this advanced capability, we're saying a resounding 'yes' to new challenges and 'no' to missed opportunities. We want everyone to know that Lutco is not just keeping pace; we're setting the pace."

About Lutco

Located in Worcester, MA, Lutco, Inc. is a global leader in the production of semi-precision bearings, metal stampings, machined parts, and housed bearing assemblies. Lutco produces essential components for OEMs around the world, building on decades of industry experience in metal stamping and manufacturing to deliver reliable, robust parts that perform under the most challenging conditions. Learn more at lutco.com.

