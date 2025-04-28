Lutzie 43 Foundation and Convergint to Launch Nationwide Safe Driving Initiative

"This partnership is about more than corporate safety — it's about transcending workplace culture to touch lives at home and in the community." Post this

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of football player Philip Lutzenkirchen shortly after his death in a vehicle crash in 2014. The partnership with Convergint centers around the Lutzie 43 Foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative, which encourages drivers to take 43 seconds before starting their vehicle to ensure they have a Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes and Click It – an intentional pause proven to reduce distracted, impaired and unsafe driving.

"We are honored to work with Convergint to take our mission one step further — by empowering their employees and families to make personal commitments to safe driving," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "This partnership is about more than corporate safety —it's about transcending workplace culture to touch lives at home and in the community."

As part of the overall campaign, Convergint employees are encouraged to share photos of their installed vehicle clings through internal channels and social media to build momentum and reinforce their commitment to the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative. Additionally, Lutzenkirchen delivered the keynote address and shared the personal story of his son's tragic death at a Convergint local Town Hall Meeting in Washington, D.C. this month.

"Through this partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation we are honoring Philip's story and reinforcing our commitment to safe driving" added Todd. "It's a message that extends far beyond our company practices — it's for our families, our loved ones and our communities."

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a vehicle crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

ABOUT CONVERGINT

Convergint is a 2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 7 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit http://www.convergint.com.

