Lutzie 43 Foundation Announces 17 Prepared for Life Scholarship Recipients

Each student receives a $4,300 scholarship in honor of Philip Lutzenkirchen, who wore number 43 during his time on Auburn University's football team. The recipients are as follows.

Alexus "Destiny" Harrison from Maretta, Georgia graduating from Lassiter High School

Blair Woodley from Thorsby, Alabama graduating from Jemison High School

Claire Simpson from Auburn, Alabama attending Auburn University

Corrissa Velder from Bluffton, South Carolina attending University of Georgia

Elizabeth Fitts from Mobile, Alabama graduating from St. Paul's Episcopal School

Elsie Clare Coppage from Troy, Alabama graduating from Charles Henderson High School

Emli Hewette from Hoschton, Georgia graduating from Cherokee Bluff High School

Grace Swain from Mobile, Alabama graduating from St. Paul's Episcopal School

Jessica Scott from Enterprise, Alabama graduating from Enterprise High School

Joseph Smith from Atlanta, Georgia graduating from Booker T. Washington

Marsean Cohen from Chicago, Illinois graduating from Simeon Career Academy

Nathaniel Hayes from Guyton, Georgia graduating from Effingham County High School

Riley Smith from Braselton, Georgia graduating from Cherokee Bluff High School

Samuel Jones from Summerdale, Alabama attending Auburn University

Sarakate Yancey from Southside, Alabama graduating from Southside High School

Shaw Mixon from Marietta, Georgia graduating from Lassiter High School

Tavaria Johnson from Childersburg, Alabama attending Jacksonville State University

To be eligible for the PFL scholarship, students are required to sign the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Pledge, complete the Safeguarding Your Legacy Curriculum and submit four essays, ranging from 500 to 750 words, describing their experiences with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, how they have been influenced by these experiences and how they have integrated safe driving habits into their daily lives.

"Reviewing this year's applications has been an inspiring journey for the Lutzie 43 Foundation board and me," expressed Brittany Spillman, Lutzie 43 Foundation Curriculum and Scholarship Committee Board Chair and Director of Community and Collegiate Programming for the Cary Center for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies in the College of Human Sciences at Auburn University. "It's clear that all applicants, particularly the 17 deserving recipients, have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their communities and a strong commitment to promoting safe driving. By investing in these students, the foundation is not only fostering a culture of safe driving but also empowering them to advocate for our 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative among their peers."

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

