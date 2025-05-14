Lutzie 43 Foundation Announces 20 Students as Prepared for Life Scholars

"By investing in these students, the foundation is not only fostering a culture of responsible driving within this group of students but also empowering them to advocate for the 43 Key Seconds initiative within their peer groups and families." Post this

Each student receives a $4,300 scholarship in honor of Philip Lutzenkirchen, who wore number 43 during his time on Auburn University's football team. The recipients are as follows.

Taylor Potts Auburn University Riley Stringer South Effingham High School Kaitlyn Dyer Lexington High School Caroline Morgan Munford High School Kelly Stewart The Lovett School Brooks Brien Cherokee Bluff High School Emerson Hagen Auburn University Bridges Pierce University of Alabama Lauren Kocher Auburn University Brian (Bo) Stockard Vestavia Hills High School Elisabeth Davis Central High School of Clay County Rebecca Potts Howard University Coray Carlson Georgia Tech Dawson Bradford Pike Liberal Arts High School Belle Cribb Auburn University Anna Zimmerman Lassiter High School Allyn Wilson Pike Liberal Arts High School Ava Cliatt Glascock County High School Jorden Coley Kenwood Academy Jon Creel Elberta High School

To be eligible for the PFL scholarship, students are required to sign the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Pledge, complete the Safeguarding Your Legacy Curriculum and submit an application including essay and video elements. Essays and videos describe their experiences with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, how they have been influenced by these experiences and how they have integrated safe driving habits into their daily lives.

"The foundation has recognized 20 outstanding students who've shown exceptional leadership in their communities and a strong commitment to promoting safe driving," said Abby Forristall, Director of Events and Opportunity Management, Lutzie 43 Foundation. "By investing in these students, the foundation is not only fostering a culture of responsible driving within this group of students but also empowering them to advocate for the 43 Key Seconds initiative within their peer groups and families."

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a vehicle crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

