Lutzie 43 Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Impact, Launches Annual 43 Days of Giving Campaign with New Website

The Lutzie 43 Foundation reflects on a decade of promoting safe driving and unveils a new website to kick off its largest annual fundraiser.

ATLANTA , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation is marking its 10-year anniversary of promoting safe driving and saving lives by kicking off its annual 43 Days of Giving Campaign. The foundation, established in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen after his tragic death in 2014, continues to inspire drivers to make better decisions on the road through its 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative.

"As I travel across the country, sharing Philip's story, I'm reminded daily that our mission is far from over," says Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "We've seen the impact the Lutzie 43 Foundation can have, but we still have many lives to save."

The 43 Days of Giving Campaign, beginning on Tuesday, November 19, is the foundation's largest annual fundraiser with a goal of raising critical funds to expand its safe driving programs. The campaign aims to support efforts such as awarding the annual Prepared For Life Scholarships as well as spreading awareness through the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative that encourages drivers to take 43 seconds before driving to ensure they have a "Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes and Click It" by buckling up for their journey.

Over the past decade, the Lutzie 43 Foundation has worked tirelessly to promote driver safety, forming key partnerships that include the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Together, they will have hosted 20 high school and two collegiate Safe Driving Summits in Georgia, reaching more than 12,000 students by the end of 2024. The Lutzie 43 Foundation continues to expand its influence in Alabama where it has hosted 32 URKEYS2DRV events.

The foundation's mission is rooted in the motto "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," honoring Philip's legacy by encouraging others to embody his positive character traits while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. This year, the foundation is unveiling a new website designed to enhance its outreach efforts, particularly with improved functionality for students, parents and partners.

"My faith and my son drive me to keep going to ensure that others don't face the same heartbreak as our family 10 years ago," added Lutzenkirchen. "We're building a model for change, one that can inspire safer decisions behind the wheel across the nation and we appreciate all of the donors and partners that make our work possible."

As the Lutzie 43 Foundation enters its second decade, it remains committed to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. For more information about the Lutzie 43 Foundation, to donate or to get involved in the 43 Days of Giving Campaign, visit http://www.lutzie43.org.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.MichaelMackenzie.com

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation