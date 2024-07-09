Lutzie 43 Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Lutzie 43 Road Race in Marietta

The 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative and events like the Lutzie 43 Road Race are instrumental in spreading our message and educating drivers and passengers on the importance of making safe choices. Post this

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn University and Lassiter High School football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a car crash in 2014. The foundation's mission is to reduce the number of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving incidents, ultimately decreasing the number of fatalities caused by poor decisions behind the wheel.

"The 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative and events like the Lutzie 43 Road Race are instrumental in spreading our message and educating drivers and passengers on the importance of making safe choices," said Forristall. "Through this race, we not only honor Philip's memory but also work towards our goal of creating positive ambassadors for safe driving."

The Lutzie 43 Road Race features a 5K course that welcomes runners, walkers, and supporters of all ages. Participants will experience a community-driven event that supports the importance of safe driving while celebrating Philip Lutzenkirchen's life and legacy. All proceeds from the race will support the foundation's ongoing efforts to educate and empower drivers through the 43 Key Seconds initiative.

For information on race registration, including virtual participation, visit Lutzie 43 Road Race (runsignup.com).

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

