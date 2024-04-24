Lutzie 43 Foundation to Keynote American Trucking Associations Conference & Exhibition

We are thrilled to share our 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative with members of the American Trucking Associations who we consider the stewards of our roadways. Post this

Since its inception, the Lutzie 43 Foundation has been dedicated to promoting safe driving habits, inspired by the tragic loss of Philip Lutzenkirchen. Through initiatives such as Safe Driving Summits, held in partnership with Georgia DOT, the foundation has made significant strides in educating high school and college students about the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving.

Lutzie 43 Foundation's involvement with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) is another impactful opportunity to continue spreading their message to an audience that understands the importance of safety on the roads and can be fellow advocates to the driving community. An expected 450+ trucking professionals will be able to take the 43 Key Seconds message back to their organization and utilize it as part of their company's culture.

As April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) underscores the critical need for undivided attention behind the wheel. In support of this initiative, the Lutzie 43 Foundation encourages drivers to prioritize safety by adopting the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative. Take 43 Key Seconds before turning the key to ensure a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes and click your seatbelt. These simple yet essential steps can significantly enhance road safety for drivers and their loved ones.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower all drivers to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. For more information about the Lutzie 43 Foundation and their efforts to promote safe driving, please visit https://lutzie43.org/.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation