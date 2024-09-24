Lutzie 43 Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

"Their deep professional backgrounds and passion for promoting safety make them invaluable additions to our team as we continue to expand our programs and initiatives." Post this

Pamela Bracher, an experienced corporate in-house counsel, risk manager and litigator, has spent over 25 years advising the transportation industry. In her current role as Deputy General Counsel for the American Trucking Associations, she advocates for the trucking industry and manages legal strategies across the country. "I was truly inspired by the mission of the Lutzie 43 Foundation," said Bracher. "Joining the board is a great honor, and I'm excited to contribute to their efforts in saving lives through safer driving."

Brittany Link is a seasoned human resources professional with over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. As Human Resources Director at The Neighborhood Dining Group, she is responsible for all aspects of HR across eight restaurants and 550+ employees. "The Lutzie 43 Foundation's dedication to empowering young people to make safer driving choices deeply resonates with me," said Link. "I'm thrilled to support this cause and contribute to the foundation's growth and impact."

The Lutzie 43 Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting safe driving behaviors and continues to make strides in reducing distracted driving incidents. To further strengthen the foundation's leadership and strategic capabilities as they move forward with their initiatives, Ann Lutzenkirchen, a 10-time Emmy Award winning producer with TNT Sports is rejoining the board of directors in 2024.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

