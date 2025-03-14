Luvly AB Announce Partnership with Stellantis to Explore Innovative Vehicle Technology

"We believe that our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way vehicles are designed and built. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Stellantis in this project." - Håkan Lutz, CEO of Luvly AB. Post this

The partnership between Stellantis and Luvly AB represents an important step forward in the development of innovative and sustainable vehicle technologies.

About Luvly AB

Luvly AB is a Swedish company that is developing innovative lightweight vehicle technology. The company's patented technology is based on the use of sandwich composite materials and energy-absorbing modules, which enable the production of vehicles that are lightweight, affordable, and safe.

