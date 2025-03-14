Luvly AB Announce Partnership with Stellantis to Explore Innovative Vehicle Technology

Swedish micromobility manufacturer Luvly announces a partnership with the world's fourth-largest automaker by sales, Stellantis, to evaluate Luvly's innovative lightweight vehicle technology
STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luvly AB today announced a partnership with Stellantis to evaluate Luvly's innovative lightweight vehicle technology. The collaboration aims to explore the potential of Luvly's unique approach to vehicle design and production, which prioritizes lightweight materials, affordability, and safety.
Luvly AB has developed and patented a groundbreaking technical solution for vehicles that combines a lightweight sandwich composite chassis with energy-absorbing modules for enhanced safety, and their unique process manages to make this highly affordable. Stellantis is interested in evaluating this technology for potential use in future vehicles.
The partnership between Stellantis and Luvly AB represents an important step forward in the development of innovative and sustainable vehicle technologies.
About Luvly AB
Luvly AB is a Swedish company that is developing innovative lightweight vehicle technology. The company's patented technology is based on the use of sandwich composite materials and energy-absorbing modules, which enable the production of vehicles that are lightweight, affordable, and safe.
Media Contact
Håkan Lutz, Luvly, 46 735198199, [email protected], http://www.luvlyglobal.com
