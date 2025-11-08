Luvme Hair Announces Black Friday Wig Sale with Price Lock Guarantee

Luvme Hair Black Friday: November 1–30. Direct markdowns up to 60% off with Price Lock Guarantee. Limited quantities. Top picks include water wave wig with bangs, 27 blonde middle part wig, Blonde v part wig.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand in premium human hair lace front wigs and extensions, announces its 2025 Black Friday wig sale featuring a Price Lock Guarantee, supported by a practical savings guide to help shoppers plan confidently and compare offers. The guide outlines key timelines, eligibility criteria, and budgeting strategies, with clear recommendations across popular categories—from best wigs for women for everyday wear to trend-forward selections like luvme braided wigs—ensuring customers secure genuine value without compromising on quality.

Running alongside Luvme Hair's Black Friday announcement, the event offers straightforward savings and limited availability to help shoppers act with confidence and speed.

Duration: November 1–30, with rolling updates throughout the month

Pricing: No coupon codes required—direct markdowns up to 60% off

Availability: Limited time and limited quantities; select best-sellers may sell out

Assurance: Price Lock Guarantee ensures you won't pay more if prices fluctuate during the sale

Top Picks — Price Lock Items

Salt and Pepper Wig

Classic gray-blend tones with natural dimensions. The price lock sets this style at its deepest markdown—60% off—throughout the campaign window. Designed for low-maintenance wear with a realistic hairline and comfortable cap construction suitable for daily use and occasion styling

Blonde Wig

Sunlit blonde options with tonal depth for a natural finish. The 27 blonde middle part wig highlights a balanced golden-caramel shade and center-part symmetry, supporting everyday wear and photo-friendly results. Heat-styling compatibility and adjustable fit accommodate varied preferences.

Braided Wig

Pre-braided construction enables protective styling without salon time. Lightweight base improves comfort for extended wear. Listed at the year's lowest price under the Price Lock Guarantee, ensuring the tagged price remains stable within the event window. Limited quantities; restocks are not assured.

Water Wave Wig

Soft, S‑shaped waves deliver natural movement and moderate volume. Designed for easy parting and routine styling. The lineup includes a water wave wig with bangs option for added face-framing coverage. Price Lock applies to eligible SKUs for consistent pricing throughout the campaign period.

V Part Wig

Blends with leave-out for a seamless finish while avoiding lace customization. The range includes a blonde v part wig for lighter-toned styling with flexible parting. Clip-in anchoring aids secure placement and quick changes. Price Lock protects the listed event price on designated SKUs.

"Black Friday at Luvme Hair is designed to simplify choice and ensure clarity on value," said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. "The Price Lock Guarantee establishes stable, transparent pricing, while the curated assortment—ranging from glueless wear-and-go pieces to lace-front and braided constructions—addresses a broad spectrum of styling needs. The goal is to provide reliable quality, consistent fit, and accessible options, so users can select styles that align with daily routines or occasion-specific requirements. This initiative reflects an ongoing commitment to product standards and a straightforward shopping experience."

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its water wave 30 inches wig, women deep part wig, luvme lace front wigs and human hair lace wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. . Reviews commonly note natural-looking hairlines, glueless convenience, and consistent quality across collections. As a leading black wig website, Luvme Hair provides comprehensive product information, fit guidance, and care resources. For additional details, visit the official website.

