Luvme Hair Announces Labor Day Wigs Sale With Savings Up to $85 Off

Luvme Hair launches its Labor Day Wigs Sale, offering up to $85 off across all premium human hair wigs and extensions. With multiple discount codes and a wide product selection, the event empowers customers to refresh their style and embrace confidence with ease.
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand of in human hair wigs and hair extensions, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Labor Day Wigs Sale, offering customers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their look with significant savings. Known for its top-quality wigs and versatile human hair bundles with closure, Luvme Hair continues to empower women to achieve effortless, natural beauty at home. This special event features a wide selection of styles to suit every preference, making it easier than ever for customers to find their ideal wig or bundle and enjoy a flawless transformation for the new season.
Labor Day Wigs Sale: Enjoy Exclusive Discounts
To celebrate Labor Day, Luvme Hair is launching a special sale event from August 27 to September 4, 2025. During this limited-time promotion, customers can enjoy savings of up to $85 off on a wide range of products, including women human hair wigs and human hair extensions. The sale covers all products, making it the perfect opportunity to discover your favorite styles.
Discount Codes:
- New Customers: 30% off with code SNU30
- $20 off orders over $139 with code BS20
- $30 off orders over $159 with code BS30
- $55 off orders over $259 with code BS55
- $85 off orders over $359 with code BS85
Top Picks: Must-Have Collections for Labor Day
Explore the best-selling collections from Luvme Hair during the Labor Day Wigs Sale. Whether you're looking for a fresh everyday style or a bold new look, our top picks have something for everyone:
Medium length wigs offer a practical balance between style and convenience. With options for straight, wavy, or layered looks, these wigs suit various occasions and face shapes.
2.Bob Wigs
Bob wigs are recognized for their classic, chin-length cut that frames the face elegantly. This style is easy to manage and versatile, fitting a range of fashion preferences. Bob wigs work well for professional settings or social occasions, offering a neat and refined look.
3.Curly Wigs
Curly wigs provide lively texture and volume for those seeking a more dynamic hairstyle. The collection includes the 28 inch deep curly lace wig, known for its defined curls and length. Curly styles are suitable for adding movement and dimension, making them a popular choice for both casual and special events.
4.Hair Extensions
Hair extensions, including clip in hair extensions, are designed to add length and volume quickly. The extensions blend seamlessly with natural hair, allowing for flexible styling changes. Clip in options are suitable for temporary transformations without commitment, meeting diverse styling demands.
5.Black Wigs
Human hair black wigs feature a rich, natural color and smooth texture. These wigs are valued for their adaptability to different styling needs and occasions. The deep black shade provides a timeless option for those preferring a sleek and understated hairstyle.
Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair, shared, "This Labor Day Wigs Sale is designed to make premium wigs and hair extensions more accessible, allowing customers to explore new styles with ease. The event reflects a commitment to supporting individual expression and confidence, whether choosing a fresh look or enhancing everyday appearance. By offering diverse collections and substantial savings, Luvme Hair continues to celebrate its community and encourage effortless transformations for all."
About Luvme Hair
Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its human hair lace wigs, glueless wear and go wigs, hd loose wave wig and 100% human hair extensions that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their official website at https://shop.luvmehair.com/.
