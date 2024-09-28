Luvme Hair Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Final Mega Sale

Luvme Hair celebrates its 10th anniversary with a Final Mega Sale, offering customers exclusive discounts of up to $110 off and special gifts. From September 24 to September 29, 2024 (EST), the sale applies to all products, including the brand's premium wigs and hair extensions. Founder Helena Lee expressed gratitude to the loyal customers who have supported the brand over the past decade, highlighting the sale as a way to give back. For more details and to participate, visit the official Luvme Hair website.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary with a Final Mega Sale, offering exclusive discounts and gifts as part of its anniversary celebration. The event provides new and returning customers the chance to enjoy significant savings across all product categories.

Event Details:

Event Duration: September 24 – September 29, 2024 (EST)

Discounts: Up to $110 off

Discount Codes:

Spend $139 , get $20 off with code: 10TH20

, get off with code: 10TH20 Spend $179 , get $30 off with code: 10TH30

, get off with code: 10TH30 Spend $279 , get $60 off with code: 10TH60

, get off with code: 10TH60 Spend $389 , get $110 off with code: 10TH110

Applicable Products: All products sitewide

Event Link: https://shop.luvmehair.com/collections/luvmehair-wig-sale

The Final Mega Sale marks the culmination of Luvme Hair's 10th-anniversary celebration and offers a unique opportunity for customers to experience premium-quality wigs, extensions, and accessories at reduced prices. The upgraded discount structure allows shoppers to save more as they spend more, making this event the perfect time to invest in high-quality, versatile human hair wigs.

Visit the official Luvme Hair website, apply discount codes at checkout, and enjoy savings of up to $110.

Helena Lee, the founder of Luvme Hair, shared her thoughts on the 10th anniversary: "Celebrating this milestone reflects the loyalty and support that Luvme Hair has received over the past 10 years. The Final Sale is a way to give back to our customers by offering enhanced savings and gifts. We are excited to continue empowering individuals through our wigs and hair extensions and look forward to many more years of innovation."

About Luvme Hair:

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its high-quality human hair wigs, glueless wigs, curly wigs, bob wigs, Bundles With Closure and clip in hair extensions that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at Luvme Hair.

Media Contact

Jian Mei, Luvme Hair, 1 13016070827, [email protected], Luvme Hair

SOURCE Luvme Hair