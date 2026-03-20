Luv's Brownies Celebrates Women's History Month by Expanding Community Partnerships and Opening Grit Scholarship Applications

"What if the brownies you baked in college ended up at the Super Bowl? That's not a dream. That's Andrea Lacy. She's mixed heart and hustle into a 30-year Bay Area success story." — Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, President, San José State University Post this

Featured on KRON4's Live in the Bay

Luv's Brownies was recently featured on KRON4's Live in the Bay, where founder Andrea Lacy shared the company's creative roots and ongoing innovation.

Watch the segment: https://www.kron4.com/live-in-the-bay/luvs-brownies-delivers-30-years-of-creative-sweetness/

The feature highlights how a simple college baking idea evolved into a nationally recognized brand known for its signature heart-shaped brownies and purpose-driven mission.

From Campus Hustle to Community Leader

While attending San José State University, Lacy worked three jobs to put herself through school before discovering she had dyslexia — a learning difference that ultimately revealed her creative strengths. A recipe error caused by transposing ingredients led to the creation of the brand's now-iconic heart-shaped brownie.

Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, President of San José State University, recently celebrated Lacy's journey in a message to the Spartan community:

"What if the brownies you baked in college ended up at the Super Bowl? That's not a dream. That's Andrea Lacy, CEO of Luv's Brownies… I love how Andrea has mixed her heart and hustle into a 30-year Bay Area success story."

She continued:

"What inspires me most is her CEO voice and commitment to ensure others have a path forward. She created the Grit Award Scholarship to support students who demonstrate perseverance in pursuing higher education. That's Spartan spirit. Entrepreneurship with purpose. Success with heart."

Fifth Annual Grit Scholarship Now Open

In honor of Women's History Month, Luv's Brownies is opening applications for the fifth annual Grit Scholarship, which supports students who have demonstrated resilience, perseverance, and determination in overcoming adversity while pursuing higher education or vocational training.

Up to three scholarships of $500 each will be awarded.

Eligible students must submit:

A 500-word "grit story" essay

Letters of recommendation

Proof of community service

Verification of enrollment in a four-year college, community college, or vocational program

Documentation of financial need

Applications close Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. PST. Apply at: www.luvsbrownies.com/scholarship

"Being a woman founder approaching 30 years in business is not just a milestone — it's a responsibility," said Lacy. "We stand on the shoulders of women who created pathways before us. Our job is to widen those pathways for the next generation."

Expanding Community Impact

Luv's Brownies continues to deepen its community partnerships, particularly in Alameda County, where its dessert truck has become a beloved presence at regional events in collaboration with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats.

"The Luv's Brownies Food Truck has expanded its business to Alameda County and has become a local favorite, appearing at community events in partnership with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats. The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats is proud of the connection that we have built between awesome food trucks like Luv's Brownies and the community that comes out to our events. Luv's Brownies contributes so much to bringing a sense of community through delicious brownies," said Napoleon Batalao, Director of Digital Communications for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

From campus beginnings to regional expansion, Luv's Brownies' journey represents entrepreneurship powered by perseverance — and heart.

Media Contact [email protected]

About Luv's Brownies® — Home of the Original Heart-Shaped Brownie®

Award-Winning Brownies • A Bay Area Favorite Since 1996

Founded in 1996, Luv's Brownies is a digital-native bakery best known for its signature heart-shaped brownies, offering nationwide shipping and local delivery. The company also operates a Cuban café and dessert truck serving Santa Clara and Alameda counties, featuring Cuban sandwiches, signature drinks, and award-winning desserts. Luv's Brownies has been featured on Good Morning America, Essence, Rachael Ray Magazine, the cover of Black Enterprise, and KRON4's Live in the Bay.

Media Contact

Vince Agudelo, Luv's Brownies, 1 408 757 8009, [email protected], www.luvsbrownies.com

SOURCE Luv's Brownies