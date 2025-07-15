Luware Expands Global Footprint with North American Headquarters in New York

"Luware's exciting offerings, prolific innovation, and key role in advancing the Microsoft Teams-integrated contact center model are a recipe for rapid growth in the U.S. ––and New York is as dynamic as it gets for its North American headquarters." – Larry Robinson, head of U.S. sales, Luware Post this

"We are elated to have Larry driving our U.S. business operations and overseeing our new New York office during a time of rapid growth for Luware," said Serge Gansner, CEO of Luware. "Larry brings a highly strategic focus in this key market, as we build on our organic growth in the U.S. and expand our presence in North America. Larry's expertise with building and leading highly motivated direct sales and channel teams across a variety of IT sectors will be integral in fueling our business objectives."

Luware specializes in cloud-based solutions that streamline operations and improve customer experiences. Luware Nimbus is the only all-in-one platform on the market built natively for Microsoft Teams that supports every key communication scenario within an organization—both internal and external. This includes everything from a fully-featured contact center and advanced enterprise routing to an attendant console and tailored workflows for various departments– IT, HR, and others. Its seamless integration with tools like CRMs via Power Automate, backed by the Power Platform, truly empowers organizations to centralize communication and deliver outstanding service.

Luware recently showcased its market leadership and innovation as one of the first contact center solutions providers to utilize Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility and offer a deeply integrated solution – Luware Nimbus Power at Enterprise Connect 2025, and also through its launch of Luware Virtual User, introducing exciting AI-powered automation capabilities for contact centers. Just yesterday, Luware was recognized in the 2025 CRN Tech Innovator Awards shortlist, which highlights game-changing products available to North American resellers and solution providers.

"Luware's solutions are truly innovative and in-tune with market needs, which facilitates swift customer adoption and creates substantial upsell possibilities for partners," said Ryan Gallagher, director of sales at Digital Collaboration Services. "The company's strong subscription model guarantees a consistent, recurring revenue flow, rendering it a highly lucrative enhancement to our offerings."

Luware has global reach with more than 1,000 customers across Europe, Asia and North America. The company has already amassed dozens of customers in the U.S. through organic growth. One such customer is Century Communities, one of America's most trustworthy homebuilders, which coupled Teams telephony with Luware Nimbus to optimize communications.

"I'm delighted at the opportunity to help Luware reach its immense potential in the U.S. market," said Robinson. "Luware's exciting offerings, prolific innovation, and key role in advancing the Microsoft Teams-integrated contact center model are a recipe for rapid growth in the U.S. –– and New York is as dynamic as it gets for its North American headquarters. I'm looking forward to building a stellar team to address increasing demand for Luware's innovative offerings."

For more information on Luware, please visit www.luware.com. To view new positions available in the U.S., please visit https://luware.factorialhr.com/. To apply to become a partner, please visit here: https://luware.com/become-a-partner.

About Luware

Luware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company develops cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.

Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.

These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs, and hardware savings.

Media Contact

Natasha Grach (PR rep), Luware, 1 6197980043, [email protected], www.luware.com

SOURCE Luware