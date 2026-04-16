Lux Travel DMC Expands Family Travel Experiences for Summer 2026

Lux Travel DMC, a leading destination management company specializing in tailor made journeys across Vietnam and Southeast Asia, today announced the expansion of its family travel experiences for Summer 2026, responding to the growing demand from international travelers for private, meaningful, and culturally enriching holidays.

HANOI, Vietnam, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As family travel continues to evolve, modern travelers are placing greater emphasis on flexibility, comfort, and shared experiences that create lasting connections. In response to these expectations, Lux Travel DMC has enhanced its portfolio of Vietnam family holiday packages, with a focus on personalization and deeper cultural engagement.

"Family travel today is about creating genuine connections rather than simply visiting destinations," said Mr. Pham Ha, Founder and CEO of Lux Travel DMC. "We are seeing a clear shift toward experiences that allow families to spend meaningful time together while discovering the cultural identity of each place in an authentic way."

As part of this expansion, Lux Travel DMC has recently conducted field research and firsthand experiences in Hung Lo ancient village in Phu Tho province, a destination known for preserving traditional Vietnamese culture and community life. The village is home to a historic communal house complex that reflects centuries of architectural heritage and serves as a cultural center for local traditions.

During the visit, the Lux Travel DMC team engaged directly with local artisans and community members while experiencing Xoan singing in its original setting. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Xoan singing is closely associated with the worship of the Hung Kings and continues to be preserved as a living tradition. The experience offered valuable insights into how cultural heritage can be presented in a way that is both authentic and accessible to international families.

"This was not simply a site inspection. It was an immersive cultural experience that allowed us to better understand how families can engage with Vietnam beyond conventional tourism," Mr. Pham Ha added. "Hung Lo represents the type of destination we aim to introduce, where cultural value, education, and genuine interaction come together."

In addition to cultural performances, the team explored hands on activities within the village, including traditional crafts and daily life experiences. These elements are being carefully evaluated and adapted to ensure they are suitable for family travel, particularly for younger travelers seeking interactive and educational experiences.

The inclusion of Hung Lo village reflects a broader strategy by Lux Travel DMC to expand beyond well known destinations and introduce more meaningful, lesser known cultural sites into its travel offerings. All experiences are designed to remain private and fully customizable, allowing families to travel at their own pace while maintaining a high level of comfort and service.

With its strong local expertise and established network across Vietnam, Lux Travel DMC continues to identify and develop experiences that align with the evolving expectations of international travelers. The company emphasizes a balance between authenticity and comfort, ensuring that each journey is both enriching and seamless.

The expansion of family focused experiences for Summer 2026 reinforces Lux Travel DMC's commitment to delivering high quality travel solutions that combine cultural depth, personalization, and reliability. Families planning their next journey are invited to explore a new generation of Vietnam family holiday packages, designed to create meaningful connections and lasting memories in one of Southeast Asia's most compelling destinations.

About Lux Travel DMC

Lux Travel DMC is a leading destination management company based in Vietnam, specializing in tailor-made private journeys for international travelers. With extensive local expertise and a strong commitment to service excellence, the company designs personalized travel experiences that reflect the cultural richness, natural beauty, and diversity of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Founded by Mr. Pham Ha, Lux Travel DMC is known for its reliable service, trusted local network, and carefully curated travel solutions, including luxury holidays and family journeys such as Vietnam family holiday packages.

For more information, visit: https://luxtraveldmc.com

Media Contact

Nguyen Huyen, Lux Travel DMC, 84 979-040-924, [email protected], https://luxtraveldmc.com/

SOURCE Lux Travel DMC