Luxaviation Group Partners with Azzera to Advance their Sustainable Aviation Agenda

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, says: "The collaboration with Azzera enables us to take significant strides in our sustainability journey, providing our clients with both superior and responsible services, which remains our first priority. Azzera's innovative digital solutions are integrated with the Luxaviation software, enabling quick access to emissions mitigation of flights."

Since its launch in September 2022, the Luxaviation platform has promoted increased efficiency by facilitating the booking of empty-leg flights and promotes increased efficiency by facilitating the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is crucial for reducing carbon emissions. And now, with exclusive access to Azzera's Online Marketplace, Luxaviation will enable its clients to make more informed decisions about their environmental impact.

The synergy of this partnership will elevate industry standards, driving a robust, technology-driven approach to environmental responsibility in aviation.

"Our collaboration with Luxaviation symbolizes our shared vision for a more sustainable future in aviation," notes Puja Mahajan, CEO and Co-Founder of Azzera. "Through this strategic partnership, we are providing comprehensive and innovative solutions designed not only to compensate emissions but also to empower Luxaviation's clientele to actively participate in impactful environmental initiatives."

About Azzera

Azzera is an innovative provider of Net Zero transition solutions. The company was founded on the belief that investing in protecting our environment should be simple. Azzera's mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through accessing carbon markets and sustainable aviation fuel an effortless experience. To further facilitate aviation's journey to Net Zero, Azzera has introduced Azzera CELESTE, a first-of-its-kind solution for emissions measurement and mitigation. Using this groundbreaking innovation, aircraft operators can address the challenge of emission management in a singular forum, including data validation, compliance market segregation, automated compliance reporting, and direct access to purchasing compliance credits and SAFc.

For more information, visit https://www.azzera.com/.

About the Luxaviation Group

Since 1964, the Luxaviation Group has been tailoring private travel experiences for a global clientele. Founded by André Ganshof van der Meersch, a Belgian entrepreneur, pilot and nobleman, our fifty plus-year history still proudly takes flight with our commitment to creating excellence through visionary, pioneering and innovative private aviation experiences.

Luxaviation Group is comprised of top-of-the-line aviation brands: Luxaviation, Luxaviation Helicopters, Starspeed, and ExecuJet. Our more than 1300 employees work in an around-the-clock operation on five continents, delivering stellar service in the areas of aircraft management for private and commercial aircraft, private air charter services, and the management and operation of VIP passenger terminals in 24 airports around the globe.

Ever innovative in spirit, the group has leveraged its global perspective, carrying the value of its founder into its transformation as the world's premier luxury experience travel company. Through the development of bespoke luxury travel packages in private jets, various ventures, fine wines, and our very own Luxaviation Client Service Training Academy, we are honoured to evolve our brand in keeping with the ever-changing luxury travel landscape.

Further information: www.luxaviation.com

