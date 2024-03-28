Luxcore's Groundbreaking AI Technology Set to Disrupt Industries Worldwide

"We are excited to partner with IBM and NVIDIA, leveraging the capabilities of IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud, and NVIDIA GPU-powered servers to bring a full AI and ML stack directly to enterprise customers." Post this

Speaking of new possibilities, this go-to-market solution offers unparalleled capabilities for building, training, deploying, optimizing, and managing large language models and foundation models for generative AI across the hybrid Luxcore – IBM Cloud environments. This cutting-edge integration ensures exceptional speed, ease of deployment, security, and scalability.

Gerald Ramdeen, CEO of Luxcore, stated, "We are excited to partner with IBM and NVIDIA, leveraging the capabilities of IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud, and NVIDIA GPU-powered servers to bring a full AI and ML stack directly to enterprise customers. Our decentralized and distributed cloud AI platform leverages advances in data networking and ML algorithms to enable high-performance compute-intensive workloads like generative AI to extend beyond data centers to run closer to the edge where enterprise customers need to run these apps and services."

"Luxcore's novel design of cloud AI computing in collaboration with IBM and NVIDIA will enhance our ability to offer solutions on a global scale," said Charles Edwards, Luxcore Board Chairman and former IBM executive.

To demonstrate IBM's expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, IBM invited Ramdeen as a keynote speaker at Fast Company's Accelerate conferences, co-sponsored by Intel, both in NYC on November 2, 2023, and Fast Company's Accelerate conference, also co-sponsored by Intel in San Francisco on November 8, 2023. On center stage, along with senior IBM Cloud executives, Ramdeen and IBM unveiled how this partnership will empower enterprise customers to overcome their most complex business challenges using the transformative power of AI and ML enabled by IBM watsonx.ai and made available across the Luxcore and IBM hybrid cloud architectures at the edge where GPU-scaling for AI is often cost-prohibitive for enterprise customers.

These solutions will be made directly available to enterprise customers via IBM's Cloud Catalog, IBM Financial Services Cloud, and IBM's Red Hat Marketplace, beginning in the 3rd quarter of this year.

ABOUT LUXCORE

Luxcore is an early-stage technology company that has evolved its decentralized and distributed cloud computing platform based on advances in hardware and software technology in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, optical routing & switching, and award-winning integrated photonics. Their mission is to become the leading cloud AI infrastructure company by offering a decentralized and distributed cloud computing platform that brings AI to enterprise businesses globally, at scale, with enhanced security and data privacy at an unmatched price-performance ratio, setting a new standard in the industry. For more information, please visit http://luxcore.com/.

ABOUT IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI consulting expertise. They help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to quickly, efficiently, and securely affect their digital transformations. Backed by its legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, and inclusivity, IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting deliver open and flexible options to their clients. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

ABOUT NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a multinational technology company that manufactures graphics processors, mobile technologies, and desktop computers. It is known for its GeForce RTXTM, which powers the world's fastest GPUs, and its innovations in the gaming and multimedia markets. NVIDIA engineers the most advanced chips, systems, and software for the AI factories of the future. NVIDIA also offers solutions for automotive, robotics, and edge computing. NVIDIA pioneered accelerated computing to tackle challenges no one else can solve. NVIDIA's work in AI and digital twins is transforming the world's largest industries and profoundly impacting society. Visit www.nvidia.com for more information.

