Luxe Haus Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 160,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 800+ prime destinations worldwide. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

As a selected vacation rental management partner, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will list Luxe Haus properties in Park City and Deer Valley, Utah—two of the country's most sought-after destinations for outdoor adventure and luxury getaways. Luxe Haus homes include exclusive ski-in/ski-out estates, architecturally stunning mountain retreats, and designer-curated villas, ensuring every stay is an elevated experience.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Luxe Haus rental properties underwent a rigorous review process by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design, and amenities.

"At Luxe Haus, we are redefining the vacation rental experience by blending five-star hospitality with the privacy and exclusivity of a luxury home," said Pamela Graves-Longley, CEO and co-founder of Luxe Haus. "Partnering with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy allows us to bring our exceptional properties and signature white-glove service to a global audience of discerning travelers who expect nothing less than the best."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy service, which will be adopted by Luxe Haus, include:

24/7 support

24-hour check-in, either in-person or through a touch keypad

High-speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Fully stocked kitchen essentials

Professional cleaning before and after each stay

With its inclusion in Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Luxe Haus reinforces its commitment to delivering seamless, high-end vacation experiences while providing homeowners with meticulous property management and maximum rental revenue optimization.

For more information, visit http://www.luxehausvacations.com.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers that prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform's curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

About Luxe Haus

Luxe Haus redefines luxury vacation rentals by providing a seamless, full-service experience that prioritizes both property owners and guests. With over 40 years of award-winning expertise in the vacation rental and hospitality industry, Luxe Haus combines premium property management with an uncompromising dedication to five-star service.

From personalized villa concierge services to expert guidance from Park City destination specialists, Luxe Haus ensures every detail of your luxury getaway is effortless. For property owners, Luxe Haus offers meticulous care, transparent management, and a commitment to maximizing property value. Experience the pinnacle of hospitality and luxury living. Learn more at http://www.luxehausvacations.com.

