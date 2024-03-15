LUXlife Magazine Recognizes Sunset World Group as The Best Resort and Vacation Group in Mexico in 2024

The prestigious LUXlife magazine recently awarded Sunset World Group the award for the best resort and vacation group in Mexico 2024.

CANCÚN, Mexico, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The prestigious LUXlife magazine recently awarded Sunset World Group the award for the best resort and vacation group in Mexico 2024, in the Resorts and Retreats category, endorsing the leadership position that the Mexican group holds in the hospitality sector in Mexico, as it has generated exclusive vacation experiences in the Mexican Caribbean with luxury facilities, warm service and amenities designed to pamper its members and guests for more than 30 years.

The LUXlife Hotels and Resorts Awards 2024 are the result of an influential program that recognizes and honors the best of the best in the hospitality industry around the world, celebrating the achievements and creativity of hospitality businesses and professionals that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation and customer satisfaction in their respective fields.

LUXlife Magazine is a luxury lifestyle publication founded in 2015. It currently has a circulation of 94,000 pieces distributed worldwide and focuses on a variety of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry with articles on fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, real estate and luxury hotels and much more.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

