LUXlife names KOKO Savusavu Fiji as Winner of Best Luxury Honeymoon Villa 2024 - Fiji

Beautifully crafted by the award-winning UK Designer, Melonie Ryan, KOKO Savusavu Fiji is a seamless blend of teak antiques, comfortable natural textures, and organic lighting. Couples can unwind on expansive undercover verandas, bask in the sun-kissed patio, or recline in the private infinity natural stone pool, all while savoring the awe-inspiring panoramic views.

Melonie Ryan, Owner/Director of KOKO , expressed her excitement about the award, stating, "KOKO Savusavu Fiji being named the LUXlife 'Best Luxury Honeymoon Villa 2024 - Fiji' fills us with immense pride. With breathtaking views, coupled with carefully curated Fijian adventures and cuisine unique to Savusavu, our passion lies in striving for genuine warmth and care in every interaction."

The LUXlife Travel and Tourism award serves as a cornerstone in establishing KOKO Savusavu Fiji as a unique honeymoon destination, offering couples an extraordinary romantic retreat unlike any other.

Later this year, Melonie will unveil to guests her curated KAMICA Collection, a masterful blend of black and white photography that captures the serene coastal landscapes that have captivated Melonie during her six-year sojourn in Savusavu.

For couples seeking a memorable retreat in a stunning tropical setting, KOKO Savusavu Fiji offers an unparalleled private experience that combines carefully crafted luxury, romance, and adventure.

About LUXlife

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication targeting at those who enjoy the finer things in life. LUXlife focuses on a range of elite topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, such as art and entertainment, beauty, lifestyle, style, taste and luxurious travel and retreats. All these topics are high-end and exclusive, designed to inform, entertain and inspire.

LUXlife Travel and Tourism Awards is an award programme that exclusively recognises and celebrates the leaders in the international travel industry.

The multinational publisher AI Global Media is responsible for bringing LUXlife content. It offers a dedicated newsletter, a wide range of award programmes, and is free to subscribe to. All of these features are intended to recognise excellence and honour the efforts of luxury businesses across the globe.

Visit: https://www.lux-review.com/lux_awards/tourism-awards/

About KOKO Savusavu Fiji

KOKO Savusavu Fiji is an ultra-private luxury Honeymoon villa situated on a mountainside within a rare and unspoiled location in Fiji, making it perfect for honeymoons, wedding, romantic getaways, elopements and adventure travel. With lush, floral landscaping and one of the best views of the beautiful Savusavu Bay, it is a truly unique destination that provides guests with an experience like no other. KOKO Savusavu Fiji is available for bookings with Airbnb with Superhost status.

