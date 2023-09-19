LuxLiving's SoHo Apartment Honored with 2023 MFE Award for Best Amenity

It's with immense pride and excitement that we announce LuxLiving Development's SoHo Apartments has secured the grand win for the 'Best Amenity' category at the prestigious 2023 MFE (Multifamily Executive) Awards.
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's MFE Awards showcased 240 nominations. From these, 12 grand winners and 11 merit winners were selected, underscoring the significant innovation in the multifamily sector.
LuxLiving's SoHo Apartments in the Soulard Neighborhood of St Louis boasts 322 modern units. Its standout feature is the 20,000 square feet of amenity spaces.
Vic Alston, LuxLiving's leader, shared his vision: "This award is a shining acknowledgment of our commitment to redefining luxury living. With SoHo, we envisioned more than just an apartment complex. We dreamt of crafting an experience - one filled with innovation, luxury, and amenities that had never been seen before."
This recognition adds another feather to LuxLiving's cap, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the luxury residential space. LuxLiving is committed to building properties that residents are proud to call home.
About LuxLiving
LuxLiving boasts thousands of units across local and neighboring markets, with several innovative communities under development. For detailed information on our project or other LuxLiving endeavors, contact Vic Alston at [email protected].
