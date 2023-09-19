LuxLiving's SoHo Apartment Honored with 2023 MFE Award for Best Amenity

"This award is a shining acknowledgment of our commitment to redefining luxury living. With SoHo, we envisioned more than just an apartment complex. We dreamt of crafting an experience - one filled with innovation, luxury, and amenities that had never been seen before." Tweet this

Vic Alston, LuxLiving's leader, shared his vision: "This award is a shining acknowledgment of our commitment to redefining luxury living. With SoHo, we envisioned more than just an apartment complex. We dreamt of crafting an experience - one filled with innovation, luxury, and amenities that had never been seen before."

This recognition adds another feather to LuxLiving's cap, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the luxury residential space. LuxLiving is committed to building properties that residents are proud to call home.

About LuxLiving

LuxLiving boasts thousands of units across local and neighboring markets, with several innovative communities under development. For detailed information on our project or other LuxLiving endeavors, contact Vic Alston at [email protected].

