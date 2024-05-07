Luxurious Retreat in Colts Neck, New Jersey Offers Elite Living Experience Near Major Cities

Colts Neck Luxury Estate Now Available, Offers Tranquil Privacy Near NYC and Philly

COLTS NECK, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the esteemed town of Colts Neck, New Jersey, a remarkable estate that merges modern luxury homes with serene natural beauty has been listed. This private 2.5-acre compound, designed as a personal retreat, is located conveniently one hour from both New York City and Philadelphia, ideal for an executive seeking solitude near major cities.

This 7,200 square-foot home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with an oversized three-car garage. The property is meticulously crafted, presenting a long private driveway leading up to a stately structure that epitomizes sophistication and privacy. The estate is designed to foster an elite living experience, with each space meticulously planned to ensure both entertainment and tranquility.

Upon entry, the expansive living room with soaring 20-foot high beamed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls offer breathtaking views of the lush surroundings, enhancing the home's open and airy feel. The living area includes a marble-clad gas fireplace, adding elegance and warmth to the spacious environment.

Adjacent to the living room, the family room features dual sliding glass doors and a custom stone wood-burning fireplace that distinctly marks the division between social and private spaces. The chef-inspired kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a quartz island, and custom cabinetry, making it a dream for culinary enthusiasts. The adjoining breakfast area overlooks a majestic courtyard waterfall, providing a picturesque setting for morning coffee.

The estate's second level is accessible via a stunning curved staircase, leading to a private wing with a junior suite that rivals the size of primary suites in similar estates. The luxurious owner's suite includes a private balcony, spa-like bathroom, and custom-designed walk-in closets, ensuring opulent living.

This unique listing not only offers a chance to own a piece of prime real estate but also provides a lifestyle defined by luxury and privacy. With its strategic location and unmatched amenities, this Colts Neck Real Estate is truly a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.

The property is located at 17 Glenwood Road, Colts Neck, New Jersey 07722. For more information, please visit the property's website at https://njrpm.com/view/?s=1007660&nohit=1

