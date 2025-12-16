Luxury Alpine Restaurant, The Hirsch, Debuts in Deer Valley

Helmed by Executive Chef Jeff O'Neill, a new culinary chapter begins at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection

DEER VALLEY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The modern alpine restaurant, The Hirsch, officially opens its doors at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection, unveiling a refreshed concept at the storied mid-mountain retreat. With the newly appointed Executive Chef Jeff O'Neill at the helm, The Hirsch replaces the former Goldener Hirsch Restaurant and ushers in a reimagined, authentic and immersive era of alpine dining, pairing a seasonally driven culinary vision with an enchanting, Austrian-inspired setting.

The Hirsch's interiors draw from the charm and layered history of the original Goldener Hirsch chalet, channeling the spirit of European mountain villages with refined alpine character. Designed by Liubasha Rose, the space blends rustic tradition with playful irreverence, drawing on memories from her Ukrainian childhood—forests, skiing, foraging, and whimsical woodland characters—to create interiors that feel both authentic and elegant. A private dining room wrapped in hand-painted Salzburg-inspired wallcovering and alpine-blue banquettes offers a more intimate extension of the theme. The Hirsch's mission is to strengthen its place as a destination for inventive, thoughtful alpine cuisine, weaving together the beloved classics that have long defined the Goldener Hirsch experience with fresh offerings rooted in the flavors and spirit of Austria.

"At The Hirsch, we hold the resort's rich traditions in the highest regard and are committed to honoring its storied legacy," says Executive Chef Jeff O'Neill. "We're delighted to introduce a menu that adds a fresh layer of sophistication to alpine cuisine, while honoring the enduring staples our guests love—our signature Cheese Fondue, Wiener Schnitzel, and Apple Strudel—cherished classics at the heart of the Goldener Hirsch experience."

Chef O'Neill presents a contemporary take on timeless alpine cuisine, including inventive expressions of regional specialties. Menu highlights include Dill-Cured Salmon with root vegetable beignets, Butter-Basted Diver Scallops with a toasted muesli galette, Pacific Halibut & Beef Cheek with charred polenta, pea greens and more.

With the debut of The Hirsch, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection further cements its position as Deer Valley's most compelling dining destination. Alongside the unveiling of The Hirsch, a roster of curated experiences welcome the winter season at Goldener Hirsch, including a private Alpenglobe dining experience, an Omakase pop-up with Chicago's Michelin-starred Moody Tongue, the return of Après Chalet, Bavarian pretzel-making classes and more.

For additional information and reservations, please visit auberge.com/goldener-hirsch/dine/

About Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection is an iconic luxury inn located in legendary Deer Valley, Utah. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the intimate resort's mid-mountain location offers direct access to over 200 perfectly groomed ski runs and 4,300 skiable acres as well as warm-weather outdoor pursuits. The 18 original rooms and suites, including a Signature Suite that occupies the entire fourth floor, offer old-world charm with wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and arched doorways; and, 40 residences, set in two new modern buildings designed by acclaimed architect Tom Kundig, are outfitted with full-service kitchens, contemporary living spaces and private balconies. Resort amenities include a luxurious lobby, adjacent Terrasse, exclusive private dining room, unique venues for private events and post-adventure wellness amenities such as customized massages in spa suites, breathtaking rooftop pool, infinity-edge hot tub and state-of-the-art fitness center. The Hirsch, a new onsite restaurant concept, pairs a seasonally-driven culinary vision with a sophisticated, alpine-inspired space, while the Antler Lounge, a chic gathering spot, comes alive in the evenings with après cocktails and live entertainment. Founded in 1992, the inn is owned by the philanthropic Eccles family who have been a part of the development of Utah's ski region since the late 1800s.

For more information: auberge.com/goldener-hirsch

Follow Goldener Hirsch on Instagram @goldenerhirschauberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Megan Spink, Auberge Collection, 1 9494360480, [email protected], auberge.com

SOURCE Auberge Collection