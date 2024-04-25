Luxury Apartments in Double Bay, Australia, Built for Durability with Penetron Technology

The crystalline network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the below-grade structures of Encore 1788 Double Bay the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future concrete repairs. Post this

Located directly adjacent to the recently completed 1788 Double Bay Residences on Cross Street (also a Penetron project), Encore 1788 Double Bay is a six-floor development with 15 luxury residences available in 1–4-bedroom layouts, along with two top floor penthouses. The ground floor offers retail spaces, which adjoin the shops of the 1788 Residences Double Bay next door. The below-grade two-floor parking garage provides room for 31 cars, 4 motorcycles, and 15 bicycle storage spaces.

"Ultra Building, the project's general contractor, was faced with high groundwater levels at the Encore 1788 Double Bay site," adds Steve Hodkinson, General Manager of Penetron Australia. "This required a robust waterproofing solution for the concrete structures."

While concrete is a strong and cost-effective building material, it is also porous and easily absorbs water. If untreated, below-grade concrete structures can rapidly become vulnerable to moisture infiltration due to the hydrostatic pressure of the groundwater. This could lead to corrosion of the embedded reinforcement steel and serious deterioration of below-grade concrete structures.

"Because of the success of the 1788 Double Bay Residences next door, Bates Smart Architects tapped Penetron for an appropriate waterproofing solution to block any water penetrating into the concrete," adds Steve Hodkinson. "The project architect specified PENETRON ADMIX for the concrete mix used in the building's foundation slab, retaining walls, and elevator pits."

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix during the batching phase. PENETRON ADMIX becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and creates a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete structures. This network reduces permeability, regardless of hydrostatic pressure levels – effectively blocking any water from moving through the concrete, which could lead to the deterioration of below-grade structures.

"The crystalline network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the below-grade structures of Encore 1788 Double Bay the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future concrete repairs," concludes Steve Hodkinson.

