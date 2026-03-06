Luxury Bazaar Partners with Courtyard.io to Revolutionize Luxury Watch Shopping Experience

"We're thrilled to partner with Courtyard.io to bring a new dimension to luxury watch collecting," said Roman Sharf, Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Courtyard.io to bring a new dimension to luxury watch collecting," said Roman Sharf, Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar. "Courtyard has created something truly special – they've taken the excitement and anticipation that collectors love and amplified it through gamification and surprise. This partnership allows us to reach a new generation of watch enthusiasts while maintaining the authenticity and quality that Luxury Bazaar is known for."

"Shopping should be about joy, surprise, and discovering things you might not otherwise," said Nicolas le Jeune, Founder and CEO of Courtyard.io. "By bringing a curated selection of exceptional watches to our platform with 95% guaranteed buyback at fair market value, we're removing the risk from discovery and enabling watch enthusiasts to explore timepieces they love."

About the Partnership

Courtyard.io's platform transforms the traditional e-commerce experience by introducing elements of discovery, excitement, and instant liquidity to physical collectibles through digital 'reveals.' Luxury Bazaar's curated selection of luxury watches including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Audemars Piguet will now be available to Courtyard's community of over 60,000 collectors. Some pieces include the Patek Philippe 5168 Aquanaut and 5167 Aquanaut in white gold, Audemars Piguet 15202, and a Vacheron Constantin perpetual calendar. Each timepiece is authenticated, securely vaulted, and can be traded instantly on the platform or redeemed for physical delivery. In advance of the livestream, fans can use the code LUXURYBAZAAR5 for 5% off each pack reveal, limit one per user.

Live Stream Event Details

Date: March 6, 2026 at 5pm ET

Feature: Luxury Watch packgiveaway hosted by Roman Sharf

Platform: Details available at luxurybazaar.com and courtyard.io

About Luxury Bazaar

Founded by Roman Sharf, Luxury Bazaar has grown from a basement startup to a $150 million-a-year business and one of the world's leading grey market watch dealers. With a 25,000 square-foot facility and over 40 employees, Luxury Bazaar specializes in authenticated luxury watches, jewelry, and fine collectibles. Known for transparency and customer education through Roman Sharf's popular YouTube series and social media presence, Luxury Bazaar has built a reputation as a trusted source for luxury timepieces at competitive prices.

For more information, visit luxurybazaar.com or follow @romansharf on social media.

About Courtyard.io

Courtyard.io is a discovery shopping platform. Explore Pokemon cards, sports cards, comics, and luxury watches with more categories to be launched. Discover what excites you without needing expertise. Don't want what you opened? Sell it instantly with a minimum 90% fair market value buyback offer. Vaulted storage and instant ownership mean you can keep, list, trade, or ship anytime. It's shopping reimagined as discovery, where the 90% guaranteed buyback removes the risk and makes discovery possible.

Media Contact:

Luxury Bazaar

Adam Needs, CMO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 215-328-0880

Courtyard.io

Jaimen Sfetko, Communications

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Adam Needs, Luxury Bazaar, 1 2153280880, [email protected], https://www.luxurybazaar.com

SOURCE Luxury Bazaar