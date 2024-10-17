Luxury Brazilian Residential Tower Counts on Penetron Technology to Secure Foundation Structures

As an integral waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX provides low permeability, low shrinkage, and crack self-healing capabilities. Post this

Located in Setor Bueno, an affluent Goiânia neighborhood, the Épic City Home development was designed by Arthur Casas. The residential 45-floor tower overlooks the Vaca Brava Park and offers luxury apartments available in 3- to 5-bedroom layouts (330-880 m²/3,630-9,680 ft2) and a rooftop penthouse. Amenities include a swimming pool and deck, BBQ area, children's playground and pool, fitness gym, massage studio, coworking spaces, basketball court, and tennis court.

"Concrete was used as both a structural and design element throughout the building - in façades, ceilings, pillars, and in the balcony ceilings," points out Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "Our team worked with Realmix, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, to ensure the durability of the Épic City Home's below-grade concrete structures – as well as the concrete façades."

Realmix added PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture to the concrete mix to protect the below-grade structures from groundwater penetration.

When exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX initiate a catalytic reaction when exposed to moisture. This reaction generates a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous concrete.

"As an integral waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX provides low permeability, low shrinkage, and crack self-healing capabilities," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "This is an effective and proven combination for exposed concrete structures in virtually any environment, even in the subtropical climate of central Brazil."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

