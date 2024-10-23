Luxury Car Buyers in Scottsdale, Arizona, Can Now Get Special Offers on Mercedes-Benz Vehicles for Halloween

Car shoppers in Scottsdale, Arizona, can take advantage of special Halloween offers on new Mercedes-Benz vehicles at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has announced exclusive Halloween offers on a select lineup of 2024 luxury vehicles, available now through the end of October. These special promotions include significant savings on some of the most sought-after models, providing an ideal opportunity for customers to drive home a brand-new Mercedes-Benz at a reduced price.

The dealership offers the following limited-time deals: shopper can lease a 2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan at $529 per month for 36 months, lease a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV at $499 per month for 36 months, lease a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV at $509 per month for 36 months and lease a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV at $549 per month for 36 months. These vehicles combine luxury, performance and cutting-edge technology, making them perfect choices for drivers seeking the ultimate in driving sophistication. Whether it is the sporty elegance of the C 300 Sedan or the versatility of the GLC 300 SUV, there is a Mercedes-Benz to suit every lifestyle.

Customers are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale during the Halloween season to take advantage of these incredible offers before they disappear. With a reputation for quality and luxury, Mercedes-Benz vehicles are in high demand, and this promotion presents a rare opportunity to enjoy premium features at reduced prices. In addition to the Halloween discounts, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers an effortless and stress-free purchasing experience. The dealership's knowledgeable and friendly team is ready to assist customers in finding the perfect vehicle to match their needs and preferences.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Halloween offers or exploring the full selection of 2024 Mercedes-Benz models can visit the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona. Individuals can also browse the dealership's current inventory online at https://www.mbscottsdale.com/. With a dedication to providing superior customer service, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale aims to deliver an unparalleled car-buying experience for every customer.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale