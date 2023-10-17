Luxury fragrance house Electimuss London launches Vanilla Edesia perfume

Niche perfume brand Electimuss London is renowned for its luxury perfumes inspired by Ancient Rome. The latest perfume Vanilla Edesia has been created in collaboration with master perfumer CIcile Zarokian and launches into the NERO collection.
Vanilla Edesia: a feast for the senses
LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Niche perfume brand Electimuss London is renowned for its luxury perfumes inspired by Ancient Rome. The latest perfume Vanilla Edesia has been created in collaboration with master perfumer CIcile Zarokian and launches into the NERO collection.
Inspiration
Vanilla Edesia perfume is inspired by Edesia the goddess of feasting. Roman banquets were extravagant affairs, a feast for all the senses laden with exotic foods, flower petals, wines, music, entertainment and excess. This addictive perfume captures epicurean pleasures and gastronomic delights with exotic fruits and flowers, creamy vanilla blended with spicy, leathery and woody notes.
The perfume
The vanilla absolute at the heart of this perfume is rich, dark and slightly salty, combined with creamy and nutty notes, mandarin and bergamot seasoned with cinnamon and pink pepper. The heliotrope, ylang ylang and rose centrifolia sweeten the scent with fruity florals and honey facets, with a carnal base of musk, leather, gourmand and robust woods.
Vanilla Edesia is a wearable scent with a depth and complexity with a universal appeal that makes it very versatile. This perfume, created for men and women, is sensual, comforting, sophisticated and a pleasure to wear.
FRAGRANCE NOTES & INGREDIENTS
TOP
Bergamot
Mandarin oil
Heliotrope
Pink pepper
Frankincense oil
HEART
Cinnamon Cylan oil
Cumin oil
Coriander oil
Rose Centifolia absolute
Ylang Extra oil
BASE
Vanilla abs
Patchouli
Vetiver Haiti oil
Sandalwood oil
Cedarwood Virginia oil
