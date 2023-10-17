Luxury fragrance house Electimuss London launches Vanilla Edesia perfume

"It's a very sophisticated and complex perfume, but it's also a mass appealing, addictive and easy to wear fragrance." Cecille Zarokian, Master Perfumer Tweet this

Vanilla Edesia perfume is inspired by Edesia the goddess of feasting. Roman banquets were extravagant affairs, a feast for all the senses laden with exotic foods, flower petals, wines, music, entertainment and excess. This addictive perfume captures epicurean pleasures and gastronomic delights with exotic fruits and flowers, creamy vanilla blended with spicy, leathery and woody notes.

The perfume

The vanilla absolute at the heart of this perfume is rich, dark and slightly salty, combined with creamy and nutty notes, mandarin and bergamot seasoned with cinnamon and pink pepper. The heliotrope, ylang ylang and rose centrifolia sweeten the scent with fruity florals and honey facets, with a carnal base of musk, leather, gourmand and robust woods.

Vanilla Edesia is a wearable scent with a depth and complexity with a universal appeal that makes it very versatile. This perfume, created for men and women, is sensual, comforting, sophisticated and a pleasure to wear.

FRAGRANCE NOTES & INGREDIENTS

TOP

Bergamot

Mandarin oil

Heliotrope

Pink pepper

Frankincense oil

HEART

Cinnamon Cylan oil

Cumin oil

Coriander oil

Rose Centifolia absolute

Ylang Extra oil

BASE

Vanilla abs

Patchouli

Vetiver Haiti oil

Sandalwood oil

Cedarwood Virginia oil

