Luxury Franchise Concept, Woodhouse Spa, Opens New Location in Grandview, OH

Whether guests seek a unique way to celebrate birthdays, bridal parties, promotions, anniversaries, or as part of their regular self-care routine, Woodhouse Spa Grandview offers a full-service wellness menu. The spa's unique modern luxury experiences help to create a refreshed and renewed feeling that lasts far beyond treatments. A complete list of Woodhouse's signature services is available on the website and includes offerings such as:

Massage: Choose from a wide variety of options from the Tranquil Stone Classic Swedish Massage, the Deep Tissue Transformation to soothe the muscles, the relaxing Couples Retreat, or the unique Serene Wave Massage Room service.

Rituals: Enjoy a Meditative Mood Soak combining a sensory sea mineral enriched bath with a Body Balance Massage, or experience the unique Vitality Room or Salt Therapy to naturally clear thoughts, skin, and lungs in the spa's dry salt sanctuary for a uniquely holistic wellness experience.

Facials: Try facial treatments that will leave the face feeling toned and radiant with collagen masks, facial cupping, Gua Sha, HydraFacial boosters, and LED and microcurrent treatments. Sculpting, hydrating, exfoliation, deep cleansing, or lifting and firming, can be added to a session to customize every guest's needs.

Body Treatments: Whether guests are looking for a full body detox or to rejuvenate their skin, Woodhouse Spa's treatments are designed to make them feel their best from the inside out. Guests can choose from a menu of relaxing or invigorating treatments including a Black Sand Rejuvenation, Signature Holistic Body Detox, or a Nourishing Wrap.

In addition to services, the spa features a Quiet Room for guests to relax before, after, or in-between treatments where they can enjoy light snacks, beverages, and a retail store with some of Woodhouse's signature products for guests to continue their self-care at home.

Woodhouse Spa Grandview will be hosting their official Grand Opening on Friday, January 12 2024 from 4-8 pm where guests can take a tour of the spa while enjoying a glass of champagne and light bites. They will also be able to take part in special retail savings, raffles, exclusive giveaway prizes and more.

About Woodhouse Spa:

Founded in 2001, Woodhouse is a premier spa franchise with a fresh approach to self-care. Offering signature massages, facials, body treatments, rituals and more, they provide guests a holistic approach to wellness that lasts long after they leave the spa. With 84 locations nationwide, they are the gold standard of neighborhood spas, powered by their commitment to an unparalleled spa experience that focuses on total well-being. For more information visit them at woodhousespas.com.

