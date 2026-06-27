Luxury Hair Removal Gets More Affordable: SkinSpirit Launches Special Pricing with Up to 30% Off Series Treatments

SkinSpirit has announced new Luxury Laser Hair Removal specials, offering up to 30% off treatment series and up to $1,000 in savings on qualifying multi-area packages. Customers searching for top-rated laser hair removal providers can now receive premium treatments at a lower cost.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkinSpirit, one of the top-rated laser hair removal providers with more than 60 locations nationwide, has announced new special pricing for its Luxury Laser Hair Removal service. The promotion offers up to 30% off treatment packages and potential savings of up to $1,000. With this promotion, professional laser hair removal is more accessible for clients interested in long-term hair reduction.

What Does SkinSpirit's New Luxury Laser Hair Removal Special Include?

The new promotion offers savings across multiple treatment area categories. Clients can tailor treatments based on their needs while benefiting from package pricing. Current promotional pricing starts at:

Small Areas: $100+

Medium Areas: $145+

Large Areas: $220+

XL Areas: $450+

Clients who purchase a treatment series for one area receive 20% off, and those who purchase a series for two or more areas receive 30% off. Depending on the selected treatment plan, savings can reach up to $1,000.

The offer is structured to provide greater value for clients interested in treating multiple areas at once. With eight treatments included in every package, the promotion also offers a convenient way to plan ongoing laser hair removal treatments with predictable pricing. Single-treatment pricing varies, and the offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

How to Choose a Laser Hair Removal Clinic

When selecting a laser hair removal provider, several factors can help guide the decision. Provider qualifications, treatment technology, personalized consultations and a clinic's reputation are often the most important considerations.

Many prospective clients also review patient feedback and laser hair removal reviews to better understand treatment experiences and outcomes. Consistent provider training and medically supervised care can also help ensure treatments are tailored to individual needs.

Founded in 2003, SkinSpirit has built its reputation on personalized treatment plans and ongoing provider education. Through SkinSpirit University, the company's providers receive advanced training that exceeds standard requirements. Combined with more than 60 locations nationwide and a comprehensive range of aesthetic services, these factors have helped establish SkinSpirit as one of the top-rated laser hair removal providers in many of the markets it serves.

About SkinSpirit

SkinSpirit is a premier medical aesthetics provider with over 60 nationwide locations. The clinic offers a suite of skincare, injectable, laser and body treatments. It combines medically proven treatments with a luxury medspa experience tailored to each client. As the nation's leading provider of Botox and dermal filler treatments, SkinSpirit continues to invest in advanced education, innovation and exceptional patient care.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, SkinSpirit, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.skinspirit.com

SOURCE SkinSpirit