Luxury Home Real Estate Platform Combines AI, VR, Digital Twins and Voice Cloning

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced the launch of a product development program to combine multiple leading-edge technologies into a enterprise vertical market hyper immersion platform; VR GREATS™ (Guided Real Estate Agent Tour System). The platform has been in technical research, market analysis and product planning for several years. VR GREATS™ is the most technologically and visually advanced resource ever to be developed for the luxury home real estate market.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs stated recent advancements, new capabilities, and cost reductions within each of the required technology sectors now allow full and seamless platform integration. A complete VR GREATS™ platform for a real estate sales office will include two, single person enterprise VRComfort Vue™ immersion stations for clients and one non-immersive station for the agent. The client station display currently utilizes a modified Pimax 8K+ VR headset. Plans to evaluate the Pimax Crystal are in process with a migration path to the Pimax 12K when it is released. The agent station will utilize a 70" OLED mobile display with the ability to toggle between the client and agent's POV (Point of View) while conducting the tour.
During a tour, in realverse mode, property attributes are pointed out and client questions answered by the human agent. In metaverse mode, the client interfaces with the agent's visually hyper realistic digital twin. The agent's digital twin can be created manually with a high-resolution handheld scanner or by using a full body auto scanning booth. VRComfort Labs points out that a human agent can only remember a limited amount of information about a property to answer client questions. With the use of AI, the agent's digital twin will be able to answer almost any property-related question asked by the client. The digital twin will also achieve near human interaction with the client by combining fluid AI verbal conversational capabilities with ultra humanistic voice cloning.
VR3D 360 self-guided tours provided by companies such as Matterport use transitional floor "ring hopping" technology. This is similar to the transitional technology utilized for Google Maps Street View. Transitional viewer movement works fine when there is a lot of directional movement error space such as on a road, street, or highway. Within a house, even a large one, the inherently tight space is not conducive for self-guided transitional virtual tours, especially for first time users. The VR GREATS™ platform will instead provide a smooth and continuous immersive agent guided realverse or metaverse tour. A digital twin of the home in a metaverse community, town or city could also be generated and included with the sale. The ability to provide a digital twin of the new home in the metaverse adds a new and creative additional value proposition. Staged "virtual cocktail party" tours could also serve as a robust and innovative way to present the home to clients. Conversational AI would allow the virtual "party guests" to greet and converse with the clients as they are "introduced" by the human or digital twin agent.
Media Contact
John Deters, VRComfort Labs, Inc., 7702382085, [email protected]
SOURCE VRComfort Labs, Inc.
Share this article