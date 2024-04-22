Luxury Home Real Estate Platform Combines AI, VR, Digital Twins and Voice Cloning

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced the launch of a product development program to combine multiple leading-edge technologies into a enterprise vertical market hyper immersion platform; VR GREATS™ (Guided Real Estate Agent Tour System). The platform has been in technical research, market analysis and product planning for several years. VR GREATS™ is the most technologically and visually advanced resource ever to be developed for the luxury home real estate market.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs stated recent advancements, new capabilities, and cost reductions within each of the required technology sectors now allow full and seamless platform integration. A complete VR GREATS™ platform for a real estate sales office will include two, single person enterprise VRComfort Vue™ immersion stations for clients and one non-immersive station for the agent. The client station display currently utilizes a modified Pimax 8K+ VR headset. Plans to evaluate the Pimax Crystal are in process with a migration path to the Pimax 12K when it is released. The agent station will utilize a 70" OLED mobile display with the ability to toggle between the client and agent's POV (Point of View) while conducting the tour.