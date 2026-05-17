Luxury Homes with Spacious Homesites Now Selling at Mill Creek in Ellicott City

Caruso Homes has launched sales at Mill Creek, a new single-family home community in historic Ellicott City, Maryland, featuring homesites of up to one-third of an acre with forest conservation backing. The community offers three exclusive floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 5,500 square feet, with exterior designs developed in collaboration with the Howard County Historic Preservation Commission.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes has begun sales at Mill Creek, a new single-family home community in historic Ellicott City, Maryland.

Set just beyond Main Street, Mill Creek gives buyers the chance to enjoy a spacious, peaceful new‑home setting while staying close to one of Maryland's most storied downtowns. Located 13 miles from Baltimore and 30 miles from Washington, D.C., the community offers a practical option for those commuting into either city, with all the conveniences and benefits the area has to offer.

Set within an established part of Howard County, the community includes homesites ranging from one-quarter to one-third of an acre. Several lots back up to forest conservation, creating a more private setting and a natural buffer behind the homes.

In developing Mill Creek, Caruso Homes collaborated closely with the Howard County Historic Preservation Commission to ensure each home reflects the architectural character of the surrounding area. This partnership helped guide exterior designs, materials, and color palettes that honor the historic beauty of Ellicott City while introducing thoughtfully crafted new construction.

"Finding new homes in Howard County with this kind of space and character isn't easy," said Ed Levendusky, Maryland Division President at Caruso Homes. "When you walk these homesites and see the tree lines and the timeless details like wrap-around porches, it feels different than other communities right away."

Mill Creek will introduce three exclusive floor plans, including the Clark, the Ellicott, and the more expansive Banneker. The homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and range from 2,600 up to 5,500 square feet of living space. Each design features open floor plans, modern kitchens, and flexible spaces that adapt to different needs.

Buyers can personalize finishes and features, making decisions during the build process rather than taking on updates after moving in.

New construction at Mill Creek also means starting with updated systems and materials that are built for long-term use. Energy-efficient components and current building standards help reduce the likelihood of immediate repairs, while the layouts reflect how Team Caruso sees buyers using their homes today.

"We talk to a lot of buyers who are tired of walking into resale homes and mentally adding up everything they'd need to change," said Levendusky. "Here, they can pick a plan that already works for them, so they're not redoing kitchens or reworking layouts a few years after moving in."

A newly decorated Banneker model home is now open at Mill Creek, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to experience the craftsmanship and classic details firsthand. Caruso Homes will host a grand opening celebration the weekend of May 16–17, where the public is invited to tour the model, explore available homesites, and learn more about the community.

Caruso Homes offers a high-touch experience to buyers that includes a dedicated sales manager to guide decisions and the myNoviHome app to track progress in real time. Preferred lending partners help simplify financing from contract through closing.

The release of Mill Creek comes during Caruso Homes' 40th anniversary year. Since 1986, the company has built homes for more than 5,000 homeowners across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, with a focus on consistent construction standards, personalization, and long-term homeowner support.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (301) 517-7314 for more information.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. To date, Caruso Homes has earned the trust of more than 5,000 homeowners, reinforcing its position as a respected and reliable builder across the region.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 443-481-9559, [email protected], https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/md/ellicott-city/mill-creek/18641/

SOURCE Caruso Homes