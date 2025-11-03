Luxury Italian Footwear Brand, moon d'elle, Unveils its Fall 2025 Curated Capsule Collection Through a New York City Campaign

"We curated this capsule to feel like a conversation between Milan and New York City, heritage meeting momentum. This is the first campaign where the world of the brand feels fully realized on screen, and we could not be more proud to share it," says co-founders Chandra and Tabitha Perkins. Post this

The Fall 2025 campaign introduces a new visual era for moon d'elle, one defined by sculptural silhouettes, modern elevation, and a couture-level commitment to form. Rather than serving as still-life objects, the shoes appear in motion and in dialogue with their surroundings, showcasing the dynamic and versatile nature of the designs. Metallic finishes capture the light like jewelry. Suede behaves like velvet against stone and glass. The new campaign highlights all of the details that make moon d'elle's shoes unique.

The Fall 2025 Capsule Collection, represents 16 styles ranging from boots to heels in trending colors, represents the fashion house at its most refined and editorial. Featured styles include: the Nube Glazed Caramello boot, the Zenit Cozy Tundra boot, the Vespro Aqua Lago boot, and the Nebbiolina among others. The styling is polished, the lines are structured, and the mood is international in scale, while still remaining deeply rooted in Italian construction. It reflects moon d'elle's core design philosophy: true luxury is not a spectacle of excess, but instead a quiet authority of exceptional design brought to life with precision and intention.

The campaign was filmed across a selection of New York locations chosen for their cinematic character rather than touristic familiarity. Ornate façades highlight the sculptural discipline of the footwear silhouettes, sweeping interiors echo the grandeur of crafted proportion, garden-lined promenades bring softness and poise, and steel-lined transit environments reflect the modern rhythm of a woman in motion. The city became a living frame for the brand's aesthetic language: elegant, architectural, and undeniably present. The new campaign will broadcasted across moon d'elle's digital and print marketing in the coming weeks.

The Fall Capsule marks an inflection point for moon d'elle and signals the next evolution of the house and its creative direction. It is a celebration of the brand's renowned craftsmanship expressed through city energy and Milanese refinement expressed through contemporary styling.

Preview the full Moon d'elle Fall 2025 Curated Capsule Collection here. https://moondelle.com/collections/the-fall-2025-curated-collection

About the Brand

moon d'elle is a female-owned, Italian luxury footwear brand founded by sisters and rooted in the values of craftsmanship, authenticity, and timeless elegance. Handmade in Italy by local artisans, moon d'elle shoes blend traditional styles with luxurious textures, intricate patterns, and exceptional details. Learn more about our story here: https://moondelle.com/pages/our-story

