Luxury Living, a Vertically Integrated Multifamily Leasing Company, Announces Leadership Succession

Amy Galvin stepping into CEO role, Aaron Galvin focusing on business development and strategic growth.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury Living— a vertically integrated multifamily leasing company based in downtown Chicago — announces Co-Founder Amy Galvin will step into the CEO role. Formerly the company's Chief Culture Officer, Amy will replace Founder Aaron Galvin, as he transitions away from CEO leadership to focus on the company's business development and strategic growth.

As Chicago's leading third-party multifamily leasing company, Luxury Living has executed 60+ exclusive leasing assignments for Chicago's most prominent developers and capital partners. As the company transitions to a more strategic focus, the next era of Luxury Living involves a return to its origins — concentrating on downtown Chicago lease-ups — and a future emphasis on multifamily ownership.

"Taking the helm, my unwavering focus lies in enhancing operational efficiency, securing and retaining top-tier talent, and forging strategic partnerships," said incoming CEO Amy Galvin. "Our mission is crystal clear — to deliver an unparalleled, best-in-class experience to our clients: renters, real estate developers, and capital partners."

In her first year as CEO, Galvin's strategy will be to refine Luxury Living's product offerings and processes, re-establish an executive leadership team, and expand the organizational ecosystem to support the company's future growth.

With a sole, intentional focus on Chicago, she said Luxury Living intends to use the city's vast network of talent and sophisticated business community to foster connections and relationships and provide the best renter experience.

Also part of the company's new strategic focus is multifamily ownership and development, an aim that began last year when Luxury Living announced its first joint venture development — The Saint Grand. The 21-story, mixed-use property features 248 Class A luxury apartments, 40,000 square feet of office space, and 8,000 square feet of premium retail in the heart of Streeterville. Pre-leasing for The Saint Grand's apartments is set to begin in Q1 2024.

"The Saint Grand is our first foray into multifamily development and confirmed our thesis that development will be a meaningful part of Luxury Living's continued growth," said Founder Aaron Galvin. "Stepping forward into a new and exciting role allows me to focus on finding more acquisition and development opportunities in tandem with providing consulting and best-in-class leasing services for Chicago multifamily developers and investors."

In addition to The Saint Grand, Luxury Living's third-party lease-up assignments for 2024 thus far include:

The Dylan, a 282-unit Class A apartment development by Sterling Bay and Ascentris in Fulton Market

and Ascentris in Fulton Market The Leo, a 168-unit Class A apartment development by Vista Property in River North

Maeve on Lake, an 82-unit Class A apartment development by Maeve Group in Oak Park, Illinois

Maeve on Ashland , an 89-unit Class A apartment development by Maeve Group in West Loop

, an 89-unit Class A apartment development by Maeve Group in West Loop District 1860, a 299-unit Class A apartment development by Tucker Development in Lincolnwood, Illinois

"Over the last 12 months, Chicago has led the nation in Class A apartment market rent growth," said Aaron Galvin. "With new development supply consistently meeting market demand, Chicago rarely has huge swings up or down, which makes multifamily investment attractive for strategic real estate investors. Over my 20-year career, I have never seen a better opportunity to support Chicago as a multifamily consultant, developer, and participating operating partner."

Since co-founding Luxury Living in 2007, Amy and Aaron Galvin have focused intently on measured growth — leading to the leasing and renewal of 27,000 apartments, $200 million in for-sale condos and homes, and the generation of $10 billion in value for multifamily developers and owners. Luxury Living is a repeat Inc 5000 fastest-growing company in America, making the list six times.

Slated for completion in early 2024, the leadership transition will ensure the seamless continuation of Luxury Living's commitment to enhance renter and real estate developer experiences while providing innovation, excellence, and a renewed focus on downtown Chicago.

About Luxury Living:

Founded in 2007, Luxury Living is a vertically integrated, Chicago-based residential real estate company offering boutique brokerage services balanced with best-in-class multifamily consulting, marketing, leasing, and development. The real estate firm aligns renter insights, performance marketing, and development goals to deliver unbeatable results. Rooted in premier customer service with a seamless showing and leasing process, Luxury Living has leased and renewed more than 27,000 luxury apartments, $200M in for-sale condos and homes, and generated $10 billion in value for multifamily developers and owners. Luxury Living is a repeat Inc 5000 fastest-growing company in America, making the list six times

