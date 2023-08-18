Luxury Living Announces Leasing at The Medallion, Lakeview's Newly Redeveloped Apartment Building

"We've added a two story addition and roof deck on top of a five-story parking garage making it into a 72-unit apartment building in the heart of Lakeview, and we can't wait for residents to experience the lifestyle of The Medallion." – JSM Venture CEO John Mengel Tweet this

As seen in the first-look interior photos, The Medallion offers residents a boutique living experience. From walk-in closets and built-in desks to private balconies, each home in the community provides the space and amenities for residents to live an elevated lifestyle in Lakeview. Additional apartment features include in-unit washer and dryer, Quartz countertops, GE appliances and soft-close cabinetry. Building amenities include easy access to public transportation, on-site personal parking, a fitness center and a rooftop deck with lounge areas featuring a fire pit, gas grill and stainless steel prep table. The building is anchored by Intelligentsia Coffee and close proximity to neighborhood conveniences like Marianos.

Located just a few blocks from Chicago's Lakefront Trail and stunning Lake Michigan,

Broadway Street is a hub for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Lakeview. Residents at the six-story community will be able to easily travel throughout the city with easy access to Chicago CTA options.

"The Medallion is an ideal community for residents who want to find their home in Lakeview," said Luxury Living co-founder and CEO Aaron Galvin. "When you combine the apartment and building amenities with the location, it's everything we know renters want."

The 72-unit apartment building is now leasing studios starting at $1,875 and one-bedrooms starting at $2,195. Select apartments are available in accordance with the City of Chicago's Affordable Requirements Ordinance (ARO). For more information, visit themedallion.apartments.

About Luxury Living:

Luxury Living is a vertically-integrated real estate company offering boutique residential brokerage services balanced with best-in-class multifamily consulting, marketing, leasing, and development. Consistently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing real estate companies in the U.S., our company offers best-in-class customer service with a seamless showing and leasing process. We combine extensive knowledge of the Chicago real estate market with a stellar leasing team and data-driven insights to provide an invaluable experience focused on renters' needs and priorities. Our award-winning team is passionate about empowering people to live their best life. To learn more about Luxury Living, visit http://www.luxurylivingchicago.com.

