Luxury Meets Adventure: MD Trans Sprinter Partners with 27North to Launch the Exclusive Venture Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van

The Venture Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van is designed for those who demand the best, combining opulence and ruggedness with cutting-edge technology and exceptional attention to detail. It seamlessly blends comfort with robust off-road capabilities, making it perfect for both refined travel and adventurous exploration.

Features of the Venture Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van:

Lavish Interior: Step inside to find an opulent interior complete with reclining captain's chairs, custom leather upholstery, handcrafted wood accents, and ambient LED lighting. The van also boasts a fully outfitted rear bath, heated auxiliary outdoor washdown, and a 30-gallon fresh water tank for ultimate convenience and luxury.

Cutting-Edge Technology: The Venture is equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, including dual 32-inch 4K Smart TVs, Apple TV integration, a high-fidelity sound system, and seamless WiFi connectivity.

Smart TVs, Apple TV integration, a high-fidelity sound system, and seamless WiFi connectivity. Adventure Ready: Perfect for off-grid adventures, the van features 525 watts of rooftop solar power, a powerful 930 amp hour Lithionics battery system, roof racks, and an off-road package. It also includes dual wall-mount bike racks, an industry-first indoor gear garage for safe storage, and a ladder for easy roof access, making it ideal for any expedition.

Exterior Excellence: The Venture's exterior showcases a sleek, aerodynamic design complemented by custom alloy wheels and premium paint finishes. Integrated solar panels and a roof-mounted air conditioning unit highlight the blend of eco-conscious design and high functionality.

Advanced Safety Features: Prioritizing safety, the Venture includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system, providing peace of mind on every journey.

Starting June 2024, the Venture Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van will be available exclusively at MD Trans Sprinter's Fenton dealership. Prospective buyers can schedule personalized consultations to explore the vehicle and discuss customization options.

"We are excited to work with 27North to bring the Venture Mercedes-Benz model to our customers," said Kos Beltey, Principal of MD Trans Sprinter. "This vehicle embodies innovation, comfort, and utility. It is sure to exceed the expectations of even the most discerning outdoor enthusiasts."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit MD Trans Sprinter's website or contact Kirill Saksin at [email protected] or +1 (314) 568-6502.

About MD Trans Sprinter:

MD Trans Sprinter is Fenton, Missouri's leading dealer of luxury Sprinter vans. They are renowned for exceptional customization, unrivaled customer service, and a commitment to excellence. Specializing in high-end Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions, MD Trans Sprinter offers vehicles that combine luxury, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.

About 27North:

27North is a distinguished manufacturer of luxury motorhomes and custom sprinter vans, dedicated to creating vehicles that offer the perfect blend of adventure, comfort, and style. With a focus on innovative design and high-quality craftsmanship, 27North's products set the standard for luxury travel.

