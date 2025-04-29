Luxury Redefined: Alma Padel Launches Chicago's Premier Resort-Style Padel Club

Alma Padel, located in Glenview, Illinois, has officially opened its doors as the North Shore's first padel club, redefining the local athletic scene. Padel, the fast-growing racquet sport blending elements of tennis and squash, is now accessible in a state-of-the-art facility featuring four competition-level Spanish courts, luxurious amenities, a golf simulator, and community-focused spaces like a bar and café. Founded by Abigail McCulloch—Chicago's North Shore native and the first solo female padel club founder in the U.S.—Alma Padel aims to bring people together through both sport and culture. McCulloch's inspiration for the club stems from her experience playing padel during her time at the Wharton School of Business, where she recognized the potential of the sport and developed a business plan for its introduction to the area. Alma Padel offers open play, tournaments, and themed social events, creating a dynamic hub for athletes and enthusiasts alike. Memberships are now available, offering exclusive benefits. Learn more at www.almapadel.com.

GLENVIEW, Ill. , April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alma Padel, Chicago's North Shore pioneer padel club, proudly announces its official opening. This landmark moment introduces the community to padel, the world's fastest-growing sport, and sets a new standard in the local athletic landscape. Alma Padel was founded by local resident Abigail McCulloch, marking her as the first solo female padel club founder in the United States.

The club's standout features include:

● Four state-of-the-art Spanish padel courts

A full-service bar, café, and a curated coffee menu

Luxurious amenities, such as an infrared sauna, upscale locker facilities, and welcoming lounge areas tailored for relaxation and connection

A golf simulator and a pro shop

Design by Chicago -based Susan Deloach, incorporating 30-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and retractable industrial garage doors to seamlessly bring the outdoors in.

"The magic of Alma Padel lies in its ability to bring people together—whether seasoned tennis players, curious

newcomers, or international enthusiasts." said Abigail McCulloch, Alma Padel's founder. "The mix of

cultures, skill levels, and backgrounds creates an infectious energy you feel the moment you step inside. It's been deeply rewarding to watch our vision resonate with the community."

What is Padel? Padel is a dynamic racquet sport, similar to tennis and squash, played on a smaller, glass-

enclosed court. Known for its fast-paced action and social nature, it's gaining rapid popularity across the United States. At Alma Padel, players can enjoy weekly open plays and special community events, such as Mahjong Mondays, Margarita Madness, Power Yoga, Euchre Nights, and more.

Meet the Visionary Founder: Raised on Chicago's North Shore, Abigail McCulloch discovered padel at the

Wharton School of Business, where she played with international students at the Wharton Padel Club. Inspired by its potential, she entered Wharton's accelerator program to develop her business plan. Now, as a young entrepreneur and emerging leader in the sports and business worlds, she has brought her passion for padel back to the North Shore.

The club's creation was a collaborative effort, involving local architects, advisors, and designers to reflect the

North Shore's values of connection and innovation. Memberships are now available, offering exclusive perks

such as priority court booking, free event space rentals, monthly guest passes, access to member-only events, complimentary racquet rentals, and more. For more information about Alma Padel or to explore membership options, visit www.almapadel.com.

About Alma Padel

Alma Padel is set to transform the North Shore's athletic landscape as the region's first padel club, opening in

January 2025. Combining the strategy of tennis with the intensity of squash, padel is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, and Alma Padel is bringing it to the Chicago area. With four competition-level Spanish courts, two bars, a café, locker-rooms, saunas, a golf simulator, and a unique social atmosphere, Alma Padel is more than just a sports venue – it's a destination. Founded by one of the youngest, and the first solo female padel club owners in the U.S., Alma Padel will host professional tournaments and community events, providing a dynamic space for athletes and individuals to connect. For more information, visit www.almapadel.com.

Media Contact

Jen Havill, Alma Padel, 1 7739514570, [email protected], almapadel.com

SOURCE Alma Padel