Luxury Retreat Near Atlanta: Paradise Park Atlanta Opens Its Exclusive Riverfront Venue to Leaders and Teams

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just 25 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Paradise Park Atlanta is emerging as one of the region's premier destinations for executive retreats, team gatherings, and private group events. Set on eight acres of riverfront property, this new luxury estate combines modern lodging, natural beauty, and wellness centered amenities, creating an ideal escape for professionals seeking balance, clarity, and renewal.

Founded by technologist and (W)holistic Living Specialist Savauna Sage, Paradise Park Atlanta was designed to meet the growing demand for offsite environments that inspire rest, focus, and connection. The property's accommodations feature modern private suites inspired by the efficient design of capsule hotels, offering comfort, privacy, and simplicity surrounded by peaceful natural scenery.

"Our goal was to create a space close to the city where professionals can think clearly and recharge," said Sage. "Paradise Park blends modern hospitality, nature, and healthy living in a way that supports focus and well-being."

The retreat offers flexible programs for corporate and association groups, including day visits, overnight stays, and multi day leadership experiences. Guests can enjoy open air meeting spaces, riverside walking paths, and immersive dining featuring organic farm to table meals prepared by in house chefs using ingredients from the estate's farm.

With Atlanta hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Paradise Park Atlanta will offer visitors a private and peaceful alternative to downtown hotels. Guests can enjoy quick access to the city while returning each day to a quiet riverfront retreat. Limited accommodations are available, and early reservations are encouraged for both World Cup stays and corporate bookings.

In the coming year, Paradise Park will also welcome the Black Montessori Education Fund for training sessions, educator retreats, and Montessori style education initiatives, furthering its mission to support leadership development and community advancement through education and wellness.

Combining the convenience of its proximity to Atlanta with the serenity of a secluded natural setting, Paradise Park Atlanta continues to attract companies, associations, and high-profile guests seeking a refined experience that blends productivity, restoration, and sustainability.

Reservations for World Cup stays and 2026 corporate retreats are now open. Visit www.paradiseislife.biz to submit an RSVP inquiry or schedule a retreat consultation to secure your booking or request a private tour.

