Luxury Thrifting at the NYC Autumn Jewelry and Object Show Redefines How Women Buy Jewelry

"The energy at our show is unlike anything else in the industry right now," said Konstantinos I. Leoussis, Founder of KIL Promotions. "What sets us apart is that we've created a space where women feel comfortable buying for themselves. Whether it's to celebrate a new job, a move to the city, or a major life milestone like beating cancer, we're seeing women of all ages—especially millennials and Gen Z—making meaningful purchases. It's inspiring."

The KIL Promotions team, a group of young, savvy professionals, has cultivated an exceptional customer service experience that resonates with these buyers. The show's success lies in creating a shopping environment that isn't intimidating, but rather approachable and exciting. Exhibitors are friendly and knowledgeable, making it easy for attendees to explore the world of antique and vintage jewelry with confidence.

One of the keys to the show's success has been its strategic partnerships with influencers, helping to organically build a following through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Showgoers frequently share their favorite finds, giving the event a fresh and modern edge while keeping it grounded in authentic storytelling. Many young customers today are conscious of their buying habits, favoring thrifted and vintage items as more responsible and sustainable shopping options. Vintage and antique jewelry not only offers a sense of history but provides a new way of luxury thrifting—allowing customers to purchase high-quality, rare pieces which transform into modern heirlooms.

"What I love about our show is that it feels like a treasure hunt," said Leoussis. "We're reaching a generation that values sustainability, and these vintage and antique jewels are the ultimate in responsible shopping. Each piece has a story, and our buyers really connect with that. They're building collections that are meaningful to them, and I think that's why we've seen such a remarkable shift in this demographic embracing the world of antiques."

During the recent NYCJAOS spring show, buyers were seen celebrating personal milestones by purchasing unique pieces—whether it was a ring to commemorate a new job, a watch to mark a special birthday, or a pendant as a memento for overcoming a personal challenge. These moments reflect the deep emotional connection being formed with purchases, which are being seen not just as adornments, but as symbols of personal triumph and self-expression.

KIL Promotions is also giving back to the jewelry industry with the KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Jewelry Arts. The scholarship is designed to support students majoring in jewelry design, textiles, or other design disciplines who are passionate about advancing the craft. Open to students with at least a 2.75 GPA, it provides financial assistance to foster creativity and innovation in the field.

The scholarship winner is Anthony Marquez II, who is recognized for his dedication to jewelry design and his ambition to merge engineering psychology and micro tech to create comfortable, inclusive designs. "Usability and accessibility will be paramount, with a focus on designing clasps, fasteners, and overall structures that are easy to use for individuals of all abilities," Marquez shared. "Micro tech, with its focus on small-scale technology, presents exciting opportunities to introduce smart features into jewelry. By incorporating microelectronics, I envision creating smart jewelry that not only tracks health metrics but also provides personalized notifications and authentication features. This intersection of fashion and technology opens up new dimensions of creativity while enhancing the practicality of jewelry in the modern world."

Konstantinos Leoussis expressed his excitement about supporting the next generation of designers: "I've been in this industry for years, and being able to offer this scholarship is incredibly rewarding. It is about empowering young artists to shape the future of jewelry design. I'm thrilled to see where they take this industry next." On Thursday evening, November 21st, tickets will be sold for a VIP Early Viewing Party at the show, for those wanting to shop before NYCJAOS opens to the general public. Proceeds from the early viewing party will benefit the KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Arts.

At its core, the NYC Autumn Jewelry and Object Show provides an enjoyable shopping experience for all— setting a new standard for how to successfully engage with younger audiences in the luxury market. The next generation is discovering the joys of owning rare and beautiful pieces that carry with them both history and personal meaning.

For further details, and to register for this event, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-autumn-jewelry-object-show-tickets-1004258212347. To learn more about the show, visit https://www.nycjaos.com/. To contact KIL Promotions to discuss vendor, sponsorship, advertising, and partnership inquiries, email [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, email Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

With offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan, KIL Promotions was established in 2023 as an antidote to the lack of diverse direct-to-consumer, jewelry-related events in New York City. The company is dedicated to creating accessible opportunities for vendors of all kinds, from all over the world, and curating a range of events spanning antique and vintage jewelry and watches, art objects, and contemporary jewelry design.

Olga Gonzalez, KIL Promotions, 2129139761, [email protected], https://www.nycjaos.com/

