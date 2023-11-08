Luxury Wellness Clinic SHA Mexico Set To Open January 2024

The pioneering wellness brand to launch its first outpost on the Mexican Caribbean which will mark the start of their ambitious global expansion plans

MADRID, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pioneering wellness brand, SHA has announced the opening of their Mexico outpost in January 2024. This will be the first phase of its global expansion plans with a further opening set for the Emirates in 2025. Building on the success of its flagship clinic in Spain, the expansion has been developed to reflect the consumer demand to place health and well-being at the forefront of all areas of life – business and personal. SHA Mexico will be located in the state of Quintana Roo, in the eastern portion of the Yucatán Peninsula.

The Brand

This carefully planned expansion programme has been developed by the AB Living Group with the decision to move by an in-depth analysis of various locations, climate and surrounding environment, alongside connectivity and access to clinic resources. Through this new venture, SHA will continue to drive its award-winning concept forward, redefining integrated and transformative wellness across the globe. Alejandro Bataller, Vice President of AB Living, the operator and owner company of the SHA brand shares, "Our commitment has been the same since the beginning: to share our method. As we celebrate 15 years, it is a very exciting time for AB Living to bring SHA to the North American continent, making it possible for more people to benefit from a state of complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Between the relics of ancient wisdom and the advancements of modern medicine, Mexico is a natural paradise that is ideal for our offering. We look forward to January 2024 when we can finally welcome guests, helping them to achieve the best version of themselves."

The Concept

Over the last fifteen years, SHA has transformed the lives of over 70,000 people around the world, including business leaders, heads of state, celebrities, professional athletes and beyond. The exclusive method, now more easily accessible to North Americans with the opening of SHA Mexico, is distinguished by the continuous innovation of SHA's enviable expert team and their long-standing partnerships with universities and prestigious institutions in the field, which has awarded SHA Wellness Clinic over 100 of international awards and most recently the "World's Best Wellness Clinic 2023".

Guests will choose between four personalised health programmes (which will mimic that of those in SHA's Spanish outpost and range from four to 21 days). Naturally, they will be led by renowned professionals and experts in four distinctive areas of health and well-being impact: Rebalance & Reenergize, Detox & Optimal Weight, Well-Ageing & Prevention and Leader's Performance. Each programme will be curated to meet the guests' needs and goals through nine key disciplines: healthy nutrition, preventive & well-ageing, holistic medicine, cognitive stimulation, advanced preventive diagnostics, well-being & inner balance, physical performance and healthy living academy which all come together to form what has become known as the SHA Method.

Unique to SHA Mexico, the wellness clinic is set off the coast of the largest coral reef in the Americas offering guests a unique location to immerse with nature, which has its own healing benefits, along with therapies inspired in the prehepatic cultures, such as Temazcal, aimed to heal the body and the mind.

Design + Activities

Situated in the Mexican Caribbean, SHA Mexico places Costa Mujeres on the international radar. It's unique and exquisitely aesthetic architecture elegantly pays homage to the human genome majestically rising between the emerald green of the mangroves and the infinite shades of blue of the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea. Its striking ultra-modern design taps into the beautiful transformational journey offered to its guests at the land of the ancient Mayans.

Designed by renowned Mexican architectural firm, Sordo Madaleno and the prestigious interior designer, Alejandro Escudero, the building seamlessly blends the indoors with the outdoors with an organic, sustainable and contemporary feel. Thoughtfully selected natural materials such as Mexican ceramics, wicker, autochthonous textiles, and marble, in combination with the use of renewable energies, will minimise environmental impact. Lush tropical gardens have been curated by Maat Handasa, who designed the landscape to respect the local species. With its own stretch of white sand beach and a natural cenote, SHA Mexico sits across from the largest coral reef in the northern hemisphere, a marine ecosystem of protected species.

The complex itself will be made up of 35 residences and 100 ocean front rooms & suites, each with private balconies that feature panoramic vistas of the turquoise Caribbean Sea and luxurious bathrooms, all fitted with rain showers. The wellness clinic has been meticulously planned to create a comfortable and flawless journey for each guest – from the relaxing medical consultation rooms that all offer captivating ocean or mangrove vistas, to the mind & body rooms, fitness studio, yoga & meditation sanctuaries, spa, and a hydrotherapy circuit. The Athletics Club, looking out to the Caribbean horizon, will offer more robust fitness programmes guided by an expert team of professionals providing a personal approach to fitness and movement to impact energy levels, strength and longevity. The fitness facilities will offer outdoor and indoor training areas including four distinctive movement studios, high-tech fitness equipment with virtual reality jogging track, guided walking meditation routes and tennis & paddle courts, to name a few. Other amenities include a games room, movie theatre, art exhibitions, library, meeting rooms, and a chef's studio that will play host to Healthy Living workshops. Guests will also have the option to travel privately to the property, by air or sea, offering a discreet heliport and dock that will deliver you direct to your ocean front room or suite. Finally, an infinity pool and a beach club will allow guests to enjoy the simple pleasures of Mexico in between consultations, treatments, and experiences.

The property will stay true to the brand's principles of sustainability, employing natural construction materials and renewable energy sources to minimise environmental impact.

Culinary

The Culinary offering follows the SHA Nutrition, which is based on a healthy, energetic, mainly alkaline, and very balanced diet, inspired by ancient principles and adapted to modern life. With a practical and attractive approach, it places special emphasis on local, organic, and seasonal foods, respecting nature's offerings at each time of the year and in each place. The property will open with a signature restaurant, SHAmadi, with menus curated to the needs of each individual guest and their programme goals. New in Mexico, there will also be a second dining option, Earthy, which will offer the SHA' innovative live-fire cooking and sea to table concept to non-guests for the first time in the brand's history, Earthy will open in March 2024

The starting stay at SHA Wellness Clinic Mexico is $5,770 USD, inclusive of the 4-day Recover and Energise programme, SHA Nutrition plan and in-room accommodations in an ocean front deluxe room.

The property will be accepting reservations from the 7th of November 2023.

SHA Wellness Clinic

SHA Wellness Clinic is a pioneering wellness clinic in Spain, Mexico (opening 2023) and the Emirates (opening 2025) whose mission is to help people live longer and better lives through a holistic and comprehensive approach to health. The SHA Method, which has been developed and overseen by world-renowned experts, integrates the most cutting-edge treatments of scientific medicine—especially in the fields of preventive, genetic and anti-aging—with the most effective natural therapies, particularly focusing on highly therapeutic nutrition. To meet each individual's needs and wellness goals, SHA provides different personalised health programs carefully tailored to each guest upon their arrival, always after medical and therapeutic assessments carried out by experts. SHA is a life-changing experience, where health is understood not only as the absence of disease but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental and spiritual wellness in harmony with the environment, their ideal weight and great vitality. SHA Wellness has received dozens of international awards and has earned a well-earned reputation as a global leader in health and well-being.

About AB Living

AB Living is a business group that specialises in health and wellbeing, luxury hospitality and premium properties, prioritising excellence, design, and sustainability in every single one of its projects. Its three pillars include: AB Wellbeing with innovative wellness centres that make a positive difference in people's health; AB Hospitality, developing iconic properties in the heart of nature, created in partnership with prestigious hotel brands to make your leisure time matter and AB Properties, focused on residential developments set in exceptional surroundings with exquisite care for every detail.

