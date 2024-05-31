Luxury Wellness Experience Unveiled: Exclusive Collaboration between ZihFit and Light House Redefines Health and Relaxation in Zihuatanejo, Mexico

"In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to overlook the importance of self-care," said Corey Spiegel, Founder & CEO at Light House. "Through this partnership, we aim to shift that paradigm by providing a transformative experience that encourages guests to take charge of their health and well-being." Post this

"At the heart of our partnership lies a shared commitment to empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being," said Corey Spiegel, Founder & CEO at Light House. "In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to overlook the importance of self-care. Through this partnership, we aim to shift that paradigm by providing a transformative experience that encourages guests to take charge of their health and well-being."

ZihFit, a wellness retreat established by LA-based art collector and event organizer J. Ben Bourgeois, and co-founded by Brazilian-American fitness expert Eduardo Penteado, is set amidst the serene beauty of Zihuatanejo, blending luxurious comfort with authentic cultural elements. "Zihuatanejo is a magical place that embodies ancient Mexican culture and promotes well-being, longevity, and authentic indigenous traditions," said Bourgeois.

With a limited number of guests welcomed, this bespoke retreat ensures a hands-on approach and an intimate atmosphere conducive to deep relaxation and self-care. Eduardo Penteado, who guided Bourgeois on his fitness journey, emphasized the importance of reconnecting with oneself through authentic and spiritual experiences like the sacred cacao and Temazcal ceremonies. "Partnering with Corey Spiegel and Light House allows us to provide an experience that blends our unique approaches to wellness and introduce our slice of paradise to a diverse global community," said Penteado. Bourgeois added, "This collaboration brings together our shared vision of creating a space for profound personal growth and connection."

With a focus on holistic wellness, guests can also expect a comprehensive range of activities and amenities aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From guided meditation sessions to rejuvenating spa treatments, the ZihFit x Light House retreat offers a multifaceted approach to self-care. Guests can engage in a curated selection of daily activities, including:

Daily Massages: Rejuvenating treatments to relax and revitalize.

Spiritual Ceremonies: Sacred cacao and Temazcal ceremonies.

Dance/Movement Classes: From high-intensity Tabata to rhythmic salsa under the stars.

Light House Group Gatherings: Vibrant conversations covering principles of physical and mental well-being, including:

Finding Balance in Life Getting Serious About Your Health The Transformative Power of Nature Stress Management Techniques Navigating Life Transitions Building Meaningful Connections The Role of Gratitude in Wellness



"Our retreat serves as a launchpad for individuals to reset and realign with their health goals," added Ms. Spiegel. "We believe that by prioritizing self-care and investing in our health, we can unlock our full potential and lead happier, more fulfilling lives."

In an era where self-care is more important than ever, the partnership between ZihFit and Light House stands as a beacon of hope, offering guests a sanctuary to focus on themselves and reclaim their health. With a commitment to luxury, wellness, and personalized attention, this exclusive retreat promises to redefine the way we approach self-care.

Rates for the four-night ZihFit x Light House experience start at $7,150 per person, per retreat with all meals included, as well as daily massage, yoga, and other activities, laundry, and round-trip airport transfers. Airfare, alcohol and 15% gratuity per person not included.

For more information about the ZihFit x Light House experience and to make a reservation, please visit zihfit.com or findyourlighthouse.com.

About ZihFit ZihFit is a new, holistic haven nestled in the serene landscapes of Zihuatanejo, offering transformative wellness experiences to nurture mind, body, and spirit. The eight-room property creates curated retreats that blend fitness activities, mindful meditation, and nutritious cuisine, providing a pathway to wellness and vitality. Rooted in the belief that true health extends beyond the physical, ZihFit is a sanctuary where guests escape daily rigors to reconnect with their inner selves. Visit zihfit.com. Follow on Instagram: @ZihFit

About Light House Light House is a trusted name synonymous with luxury and well-being, offering a range of premium experiences designed to enhance the lives of its discerning clientele. Founded by Corey Spiegel, Light House is a diverse global community of individuals who have meaningful conversations about real-life issues through interactive classes, events, and retreats. Visit findyourlighthouse.com. Follow Light House on Instagram @findyour_lighthouse

MEDIA CONTACTS:

ZIhFit Media Representative:

Nadeige Martelly, AMPR

[email protected]

Light House Media Representative:

Vanessa O'Brien

[email protected]

SOURCE ZihFit