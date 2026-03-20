Luxury Wellness Just Cut the Cord with Solar-Powered Solaris by Thermasol

"Being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 underscores how Thermasol is shaping the future of wellness design and reflects how far sauna culture has evolved—from a tradition of heat therapy to a pillar of sustainable luxury." Post this

Solaris by Thermasol is the first fully off-grid solar-powered sauna available in the United States.

Solaris was recently named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025.

The sauna operates fully off-grid using integrated solar panels and battery storage, requiring no electrical connection.

Designed for luxury homes, retreats, and hospitality properties, Solaris expands where outdoor wellness spaces can be installed.

Luxury consumers are demanding sustainability without compromise—and the wellness industry is responding. At the center of that shift is Solaris by Thermasol. It is the first fully off-grid solar-powered sauna available in the United States and TIME recently named it one of the Best Inventions of 2025.

TIME RECOGNITION REFLECTS A MOVEMENT

Each year, TIME editors assess products and technology for originality, ambition, efficacy and impact and then spotlights those that are making the world better, smarter, and a bit more fun. It named Solaris as one of the Best Inventions of 2025, underscoring the vision behind the sauna: bringing wellness, sustainability and freedom together through thoughtful design.

"More homeowners and hospitality developers are looking to create spaces that feel like an eco-friendly retreat. Solaris shows that luxury wellness and sustainability can live in the same experience—while making sauna design far more flexible by removing the need for a power connection," said Nathan Hagemeier, President of Harvia U.S. and Region Head of North America, overseeing the company's portfolio including Thermasol. "Being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 underscores how Thermasol is shaping the future of wellness design and reflects how far sauna culture has evolved—from a tradition of heat therapy to a pillar of sustainable luxury."

The recognition marks a milestone for sauna innovation and the growing movement toward sustainable wellness at home. It reflects increasing demand for design-led, energy-conscious wellness experiences that fit seamlessly into modern living.

OFF-GRID WELLNESS: A NEW CATEGORY OF SAUNAS

As the U.S. sauna market was forecasted to grow by $151.3 million between 2025 and 2029 and homeowners increasingly extend their wellness rituals beyond four walls, the recognition arrives at a pivotal cultural moment.

Saunas, once confined to gyms and Nordic households, are increasingly appearing in backyard wellness spaces and outdoor private retreats nationwide. Wellness is no longer hidden—it's designed and becoming architectural. A new frontier is now emerging within that movement: off-grid wellness sanctuaries powered by renewable energy.

Solaris by Thermasol represents the next evolution of backyard wellness in the United States, introducing a new category of off-grid solar-powered outdoor saunas designed for modern wellness spaces. Inspired by the Latin words for sun ("solis") and art ("ars"), Solaris is a solar-powered outdoor sauna designed to operate completely off-grid with the sun charging a built-in battery system that powers the heater. The system runs without a traditional power connection, opening new possibilities for where luxury sauna experiences can be placed —remote retreats, hillside estates, hospitality properties seeking to minimize infrastructure, or any site where running power is cost-prohibitive or architecturally undesirable.

SOLARIS: THE FIRST FULLY OFF-GRID SOLAR-POWERED SAUNA IN THE UNITED STATES

The Solaris design reflects the same intention as the technology. A solar-tinted panoramic glass wall welcomes natural light while maintaining privacy, creating a seamless connection to the outdoors. Inside, refined surfaces and modern materials simplify maintenance while elevating the overall experience — embodying Thermasol's design philosophy that wellness should be as beautiful as it is functional. The brushed alder benches, a tile-clad interior, and UV-resistant cladding create a sensory environment. The contrast between heat and open air becomes part of the ritual itself, blending wellness with the natural setting.

Solaris key features:

Fully solar-powered outdoor sauna that charges in 1 day of sunshine

Integrated solar panels with built-in battery storage and operates entirely without a power connection

Provides 2–3 hours of use and up to 5 hours on sunny days through a blend of stored and direct solar energy

Reaches 170°F within 40 minutes

3kW Harvia KIP heater for fast, gentle heat supported by efficient insulation

RGB LED color light therapy with remote control for customizable mood settings

Available in 2 sizes for 2 - 5 people

Solaris is part of a coordinated innovation across the Harvia family of brands, introduced in North America through Thermasol. The brand draws on authentic Finnish sauna tradition, combining generations of wellness expertise with thoughtful design to support modern, intentional wellness rituals and empower homeowners and designers to integrate wellness into living spaces effortlessly, intelligently and beautifully.

Solaris is available through Thermasol's network of more than 2,500 authorized dealers and Premier Partners across North America and Europe. For more information or to schedule a design and wellness consultation, visit thermasol.com.

About Thermasol

Thermasol has led the evolution of steam and sauna technology since 1958 when it pioneered the first residential electric steam shower. Renowned for creating the foundation for the modern home spa, it transforms daily rituals into elevated wellness experiences. In 2024, Thermasol became part of the Harvia Group, the world's leading sauna and spa company, uniting American innovation in steam and smart wellness with Harvia's deep heritage in Finnish sauna culture and heater technology. Today, the brand designs luxury steam shower systems with digital smart controls and accessories, as well as sauna cabins and heaters trusted by homeowners, designers, builders, and hospitality professionals worldwide. Distinguished by professional-grade engineering, advanced digital planning tools, concierge-level support, and the industry's only true lifetime warranty on residential steam generators, Thermasol's commitment to innovation and service has earned recognition including TIME Best Inventions of 2025 and multiple Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association (DPHA) awards. Learn more at Thermasol.com and follow @Thermasol on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Apryl Ash, Approach Marketing, 1 740.707.5478, [email protected]

SOURCE Thermasol