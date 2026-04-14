LuxWall Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

LuxWall joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LuxWall, the pioneer in Transparent Insulation, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"For centuries, the industry has accepted a fundamental contradiction: buildings have insulated walls and uninsulated windows," said Scott Thomsen, CEO & Founder of LuxWall. "At LuxWall, we're changing the paradigm. Our Transparent Insulation closes the single largest energy gap in the building envelope and sets a new standard where windows perform like see-through walls, unlocking a future where energy efficiency is accessible to all."

LuxWall has accelerated the commercialization of its Transparent Insulation, Enthermal™, by bringing a fundamentally new approach to the building performance to market. By addressing the long-standing inefficiency of traditional glazing systems, LuxWall enables buildings to achieve dramatically improved thermal performance without sacrificing natural light or aesthetics. This breakthrough allows building owners to reduce HVAC demand, improve occupant comfort, and unlock new pathways for both retrofit and new construction projects.

In the last 18 months, LuxWall expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Michigan, advanced global partnerships to support international adoption, and achieved key regulatory milestones that enable broader deployment across major markets. The company has also successfully demonstrated real-world performance across a growing portfolio of installations, reinforcing Transparent Insulation as a viable, scalable, and accessible solution for every window application.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT LUXWALL

Headquartered in Ypsilanti, MI, USA, LuxWall is focused on product development, scaling, and commercialization of innovative energy-efficient products and solutions for the built environment. LuxWall Enthermal™, provides a step change in energy performance by eliminating or significantly reducing convective, conductive, and radiative heat gain and heat loss in buildings. LuxWall manufactures its Enthermal product line at its Litchfield, Michigan manufacturing plant, and is constructing its second manufacturing plant in Detroit, Michigan.

Learn more at www.luxwall.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Teddy Burnette, LuxWall, 1 2129995585, [email protected]

SOURCE LuxWall