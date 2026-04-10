Luz Michelle Announces Debut Live Stand-Up Comedy Special: "NOTHING TO LUZ"

"I've spent most of my life trying to make sense of who I am, where I came from, and where I belong. This album is me finally saying it out loud. All of it. With nothing left out." — Luz Michelle Post this

Nothing to Luz is not a comedy show about comedy. It's about a life that was never easy to explain.

Luz Michelle was born in Bogota, Colombia and adopted as a child, raised on Staten Island by a family who loved her. But love doesn't always answer the harder questions. Who are you when your origins are somewhere else? When your name, your face, your history don't line up the way other people's do? When you've spent years trying to fit into rooms that weren't built for you? These are the questions Luz has been sitting with her whole life. On June 7th, she's putting them on the record.

Nothing to Luz moves through three distinct personas: Lauren, Luz, and Lucillia. They are not characters. They are not a gimmick. They are the versions of herself that Luz has inhabited across a lifetime spent figuring out who she actually is. An adopted girl from Staten Island who grew up to become a wife, a mother, and a woman who worked every job she could find. She was okay at most of them, but happy in none of them, until she walked into an improv class and everything changed. The album doesn't ask you to choose which version of her is real. It asks you to consider that all of them are.

"I've spent most of my life trying to make sense of who I am, where I came from, and where I belong. This album is me finally saying it out loud. All of it. With nothing left out." — Luz Michelle

The title says it plainly. Nothing to Luz. A play on her name. A declaration. A dare.

Luz has spent over fifteen years building a voice that earns that kind of confidence. She has performed at SXSW, Caroline's on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, The Stand, and the Stamford Palace Theater. She won the Ladies of Laughter competition. She founded Hard Headed Comedy in 2018, a women-owned production company built to create the rooms she wished had existed for her. She writes the "Dear Luz" advice column for Connect To Magazine. Comedian, producer, host, storyteller. She has finally arrived at the story only she can tell.

Directed by Serena Norr. A Westchester-based playwright, director, and theater artist with productions at the Tank NYC, the Players Theater, White Plains Performing Arts Center, and the Omaha Fringe Festival, Serena brings over two decades of theatrical experience to this project. A member of the Dramatists Guild and a two-time Austin Film Festival second-rounder, she is the ideal collaborator to help Luz shape the most personal material of her career into something that lands with the weight it deserves.

The live comedy album has a rich history in American comedy. It is where comedians stop performing and start testifying. It's the document that separates a career from a legacy. Richard Pryor did it. George Carlin did it. Patton Oswalt did it. Tig Notaro did it in a room full of people who had no idea what was coming. What all of those recordings share is a performer who decided this was the night to leave nothing out.

June 7th is Luz Michelle's night.

Tickets: Early Bird tickets on sale now. Seating is limited and intimate by design: www.nothingtoluz.com

Event Details: Nothing to Luz: Live Album Recording | Saturday, June 7, 2026 | 7:00PM St. Marks Comedy Club | New York, NY

About Hard Headed Comedy: Hard Headed Comedy™ is a women-owned stand-up comedy production company founded in 2018 by Luz Michelle. Based in New York, Hard Headed produces live comedy showcases spotlighting established and emerging comedic talent across the tri-state area and beyond. For more information, visit www.hardheadedcomedy.com.

Media Contact

Harrison Wise, Hard Headed Comedy, Inc., 1 3479460469, [email protected], www.hardheadedcomedy.com

SOURCE Hard Headed Comedy, Inc.