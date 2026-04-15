LV8 and Butter Baby Named Webby Nominee and Honoree in The 30th Annual Webby Awards

"The Butter Baby campaign was designed to create real cultural moments, and to have that work recognized on the world's biggest digital stage is an incredible honor." Post this

Webby Nominee - Social & Games: Events & Livestreams

Webby Honoree - Creators: Best Prank, Stunt or Activation

As a Webby Nominee, the campaign ranks among the top 11 percent of all entries, placing LV8 and Butter Baby alongside brands and creators including Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Apple, Netflix, OpenAI and Google. As a Webby Honoree, the campaign is distinguished among the top 25 percent of all work submitted globally.

For Butter Baby's U.S. debut in Los Angeles, LV8 architected an integrated content launch that transformed a three-day pop-up into a multi-platform media system. The strategy was rooted in a single insight: modern brand launches are won when every touchpoint is engineered to multiply content through community.

The pop-up was designed through a content-first lens, from spatial layouts optimized for filming to a curated guest list featuring creators and streamers including North West, jasontheween, Tokyo Sims and Jay Guapo. A dedicated LV8 content team captured platform-native assets in real time for TikTok and Instagram, while high-performing moments were amplified through paid media campaigns across TikTok and Meta in North America and Southeast Asia.

Simultaneously, content was seeded to a network of clippers who remixed and reposted moments, extending reach exponentially. LV8 also initiated pre-event behind-the-scenes distribution to build anticipation before doors opened.

Over two weeks, the campaign ecosystem generated:

More than 116 million views

615-plus posts across platforms

A 5.5 percent engagement rate

"This recognition is a testament to what happens when creative vision and strategic execution collide," said Griffin Haddrill, co-founder of LV8. "The Butter Baby campaign was designed to create real cultural moments, and to have that work recognized on the world's biggest digital stage is an incredible honor."

Gabby Gamad, co-founder of LV8, added: "We built this campaign to drive genuine connection and community, the fact that it resonated enough to earn a Webby nomination in a field of more than 13,000 entries from over 70 countries is a proud milestone for our entire team."

As a Webby Nominee, LV8 and Butter Baby are eligible to win the Webby People's Voice Award, determined entirely by public vote. Voting is open through Thursday, April 16, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Vote at vote.webbyawards.com - search: Butter Baby and LV8's Strategic Content Rollout for LA Pop-Up. All Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award winners will be announced Tuesday, April 21, and honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards on Monday, May 11, in New York City.

ABOUT THE WEBBY AWARDS

Hailed as the "internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet, including websites and mobile sites; video; advertising; media and public relations; apps and software; social; podcasts; AI, immersive and games; and creators. Established in 1996, the Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

ABOUT LV8

Based in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, LV8 is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in influencer marketing, content creations, digital advertising, and social media management. LV8 crafts compelling narratives and bespoke social media strategies across all platforms to create engaging and shareable moments. Through a commitment to authenticity and creativity, LV8 is redefining the way brands connect with their fans. For more information please visit https://lv8.co/

Press Contact:

Alford & Co. Public Relations on behalf of LV8

[email protected]

Media Contact

Pristina Alford, Alford & Co. Public Relations, 1 2533078462, [email protected], Alford & Co. Public Relations

SOURCE LV8