LVH Unveils LVH Super Homes, The Company's Exclusive Luxury Book

"This curated selection of truly one-of-a-kind properties exemplifies the luxury, design, and service that LVH is able to offer on behalf of our owners and to our guests, which proudly includes some of the world's most discerning, elite travelers."

A super home—a term used by LVH and premiered in their book—is a designation that refers to the very best global homes with elite levels of design, space, privacy, architecture, and amenities. As the leader in the luxury home chartering industry, LVH is constantly seeking new ways to share their passion and expertise for exceptional properties and unparalleled travel experiences. This book will offer readers, real estate enthusiasts, and global vacationers a glimpse into the world of luxury travel, featuring breathtaking photography and captivating stories behind LVH's exclusive properties; to not only inspire, but also serve as a valuable resource for those seeking to indulge in the ultimate luxury travel experience. Whether planning a dream vacation or simply appreciating the art of luxury living, this elegant book will provide an immersive journey through some of the world's most extraordinary homes.

LVH Super Homes can be viewed digitally and preordered online here. For more information, visit www.lvhglobal.com.

About LVH

Founded in 2016, LVH is the prominent luxury super home chartering company that provides access to thousands of elite homes in hundreds of global destinations, from the French Riviera and Bali to St Barth and The Hamptons. LVH's exclusive community brings together a collection of trusted homeowners and travelers who share a passion for refinement, elegance, and elevated human experiences. The curator of immeasurable moments, LVH provides a team that will orchestrate the entire guest experience from arrival to departure, including exceptionally trained on-site staff, in-home services, offsite activities and excursions, transportation, security, private dining, and travel logistics. For homeowners, LVH offers exclusive home management and advisory services. LVH Domus, the brand's invite-only membership, brings the same level of service to daily life, creating memorable moments. For more information, visit www.lvhglobal.com and follow @official.lvh on Instagram.

