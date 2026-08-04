Lykos Training Center Establishes MA Shooting Range Formerly Fox Den Solutions

Lykos Training Center has launched as an independent outdoor shooting range and tactical training facility in Southeastern Massachusetts at the former Fox Den Solutions location. The upgraded range delivers world-class instruction for all skill levels, supporting realistic skill development, longer-distance shooting, and movement-based drills for civilian and professional shooters.
ROCHESTER, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lykos Training Center, a commercial outdoor firearms and tactical training facility, announced the establishment of its permanent operations at the Rochester, MA property formerly operated by Fox Den Solutions.
After purchasing the property in January and completing local permitting requirements, Lykos Training Center has launched an independently owned and operated facility serving civilian shooters, competitive shooters, law enforcement agencies, and armed professionals throughout New England.
The Rochester range has long been recognized within the regional shooting community through its former operation as Fox Den Solutions. Lykos Training Center is building upon that foundation while introducing its own brand, curriculum, and approach to firearms instruction.
Since acquiring the property, Lykos has assumed full management of the range, completed improvements to the shooting bays, facility infrastructure, and enhanced the overall training environment. The outdoor range supports dynamic movement-based drills, practical shooting exercises, and longer-distance training that are difficult to replicate in a traditional indoor range.
"Fox Den Solutions built a respected community, and we're honored they entrusted Lykos with continuing the property's legacy," said Yanni Vasvatekis, owner of Lykos Training Center. "Lykos will be more than just a shooting range. Our goal is to provide a safe, controlled environment where students of all experience levels can truly train— move beyond a static firing line, develop practical skills, challenge themselves, and build the confidence and capabilities needed in real-life situations. We're excited to create a long-term resource for the shooting community."
Lykos Training Center offers firearms instruction for individuals, private groups, businesses, and law enforcement agencies, including:
- Massachusetts Basic Firearms Safety (License to Carry)
- Handgun fundamentals and concealed carry
- Pistol-mounted optics (red dot) instruction
- Carbine and shotgun training
- Advanced defensive handgun courses
- Competitive shooting development
- Women's-only training
- Low-light training
- Advanced combative training
- Law enforcement range access for qualifications and specialized agency training
Course details, private instruction, and range information are available at www.lykostrainingcenter.com.
About Lykos Training Center:
Lykos Training Center is an independently owned and operated outdoor shooting range and firearms training facility located in Rochester, Massachusetts. Built around safety, competency, and real-world application, Lykos provides professional firearms instruction and tactical training for civilian, competitive, and law enforcement shooters throughout New England.
Media Contact
Kate Vasvatekis, Lykos Training Center, 1 508-250-0370, [email protected], www.lykostrainingcenter.com
SOURCE Lykos Training Center
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