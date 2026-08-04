Lykos Training Center Establishes MA Shooting Range Formerly Fox Den Solutions

"Our goal is to provide a safe, controlled environment where students of all experience levels can truly train—move beyond a static firing line and develop practical, real-world skills." — Yanni Vasvatekis, Owner of Lykos Training Center Post this

The Rochester range has long been recognized within the regional shooting community through its former operation as Fox Den Solutions. Lykos Training Center is building upon that foundation while introducing its own brand, curriculum, and approach to firearms instruction.

Since acquiring the property, Lykos has assumed full management of the range, completed improvements to the shooting bays, facility infrastructure, and enhanced the overall training environment. The outdoor range supports dynamic movement-based drills, practical shooting exercises, and longer-distance training that are difficult to replicate in a traditional indoor range.

"Fox Den Solutions built a respected community, and we're honored they entrusted Lykos with continuing the property's legacy," said Yanni Vasvatekis, owner of Lykos Training Center. "Lykos will be more than just a shooting range. Our goal is to provide a safe, controlled environment where students of all experience levels can truly train— move beyond a static firing line, develop practical skills, challenge themselves, and build the confidence and capabilities needed in real-life situations. We're excited to create a long-term resource for the shooting community."

Lykos Training Center offers firearms instruction for individuals, private groups, businesses, and law enforcement agencies, including:

Massachusetts Basic Firearms Safety (License to Carry)

Handgun fundamentals and concealed carry

Pistol-mounted optics (red dot) instruction

Carbine and shotgun training

Advanced defensive handgun courses

Competitive shooting development

Women's-only training

Low-light training

Advanced combative training

Law enforcement range access for qualifications and specialized agency training

Course details, private instruction, and range information are available at www.lykostrainingcenter.com.

About Lykos Training Center:

Lykos Training Center is an independently owned and operated outdoor shooting range and firearms training facility located in Rochester, Massachusetts. Built around safety, competency, and real-world application, Lykos provides professional firearms instruction and tactical training for civilian, competitive, and law enforcement shooters throughout New England.

Media Contact

Kate Vasvatekis, Lykos Training Center, 1 508-250-0370, [email protected], www.lykostrainingcenter.com

SOURCE Lykos Training Center